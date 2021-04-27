Release no. 22/2021 27 April 2021

Merger plan for Columbus A/S and Columbus M3 Danmark ApS





Company announcement





Today, the Board of Directors in the Company have together with the Board of Directors in the 100 % owned subsidiary Columbus M3 Danmark ApS approved and handed in the attached merger plan about a vertical merger between the two companies with Columbus A/S as the continuing company and Columbus M3 Danmark ApS as the discontinuing company to the Danish Business Authority for publication. Besides, the attached statement regarding the position of the creditors, cf. Section 242 of the Danish Companies Act has been handed in.

The final decision regarding the vertical merger may be approved by the Board of Directors from 4 weeks after publication of the merger plan.

Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane

Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO

Appendices:

Merger plan (in Danish)

Statement regarding the position of the creditors (in Danish)









For further information, please contact:



Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00





Attachments