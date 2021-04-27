Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. Expands in Nation’s Largest Per Capita Cannabis Market

Company to create revenue streams from cultivation to retail sale

CORONA, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: OTC:ACTX), is expanding in Oklahoma, which is now the biggest medical marijuana market in the country on a per capita basis, according to Politico.



In 2018, Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana, and ACTX recognized this field of opportunity. Since then, the state’s Medical Marijuana Authority has issued more than 365,000 active patient licenses, and medical marijuana sales in 2020 surpassed $832 million, more than doubling that of 2019.

Now, with an expanding product portfolio, ACTX is well-positioned to increase market share in the state.

ACTX provides products and services across a range of the market, including Packaging, Accessories, Branding Solutions, and Automated Micro-Farms.

ACTX provides dispensaries a variety of packaging products, including a wide range of customizable solutions designed to create powerful brands, plus tubes, glass jars, exit bags, and the Medtainer™ – a patented airtight container that features an integrated grinder. The Medtainer was originally engineered as a solution to break down and store medications for pediatric and geriatric patients. Manufactured with FDA-approved medical grade plastic, and meeting regulations for child-resistance, it is also ideal for the cannabis market.

The company is also the exclusive distributor of the GrowPod system for the cannabis market. This unique system enables year-round growing in a controlled environment that produces rapid, robust harvests of the highest quality. Additionally, GrowPods offer a rapid pathway for growers and entrepreneurs to enter the market. Rather than taking months to find and purchase or lease space and obtain equipment necessary for cultivation, GrowPods can be up and running in a matter of days – thus providing a rapid ROI.

ACTX also recently partnered with Grassfire Distro, one of Oklahoma’s leading distributors of cannabis products and accessories. Per the agreement, Grassfire Distro will now represent ACTX’s line of packaging products and accessories.

“We continue to find innovative methods to increase our market share and further penetrate this rapidly-growing market,” Doug Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX stated. “From growers to dispensary operators to consumers, we are filling out our product line and expanding our distribution methods to be able to generate revenues from each of these important sectors.”

For more information, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers called GrowPods; and designing, branding and selling medical grade containers and packaging systems; as well as other products and accessories, such as humidity control inserts, odor-proof bags and lighters; plus private labeling and branding services. For more information visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

