2021 Developer Marketing Survey Report: Virtual Conference Do's and Don'ts from the Developer's Point of View

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Developer Marketing Survey Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electronic voting machines use software and are often connected to the internet. This is the perfect scenario for a hacker to exploit the technology. Developers (and hackers) weighed in on the topic of election hacking during comprehensive interviews conducted of English-speaking developers worldwide. The result of these interviews found that 82% of developers worldwide agree that electronic voting machines are hackable. So, if voting machines are hackable, are hackers interested enough in manipulating elections to actually hack voting machines? Unfortunately, the answer is yes.

More than 77% of the worldwide developer population believe hackers are trying to manipulate elections. A little over two-thirds of developers believe that hackers have indeed successfully manipulated elections. This, of course, is incredibly alarming. Hackers around the globe concluded that there is very little that can be done to avoid hacking electronic voting machines. Their only recommendation is for all voting machines to produce a paper record.

These findings, along with other statistically sound insights, can be found in this Developer Marketing Survey Report. The report gives a comprehensive view of the attitudes, adoption patterns and intentions of those actively involved with developing a variety of applications. The Developer Marketing Survey Report consists of in-depth interviews conducted with active, English-speaking developers providing a margin of error of 4.9%. With a margin of error of less than 5%, the findings from the report are statistically representative of the global developer population.

This tactical survey contains actionable information on what types of marketing work and what media is most effective in marketing to developers. The topics of online marketing, ads, industry thought leadership, purchasing authority, motivations and influences, developer outreach, social media, education, events, optimizing search engine marketing, online community participation, evaluating software and purchasing, etc. are all explored with developers. This report provides information that is highly valuable for making decisions about future product direction as well as for product positioning, messaging, and marketing.

This in-depth, survey-driven report contains data and insights straight from developers on:

Developer psychographics and demographics

Virtual conference do's and don'ts from the developer's point of view

Home office and remote team dynamics

Creating compelling advertising

Designing effective content

Effective means of outreach

Using social media to recruit developers

Effective use of email marketing, newsletters and blogs

Gaining visibility through developer-oriented websites

Key Topics Covered:

Developer Demographics

Involvement in Software Development

Developer Segment

Job Description

Age

Years Experience

Education

Gender

Trend: Gender

Views on Women Developers

Racial Composition of Developer Population

Marital Status

Developer Psychographics

Developers' Dream Jobs as Children

Common Hobbies for Developers

Developers Motivation for Becoming Developers

How Developers Gained their Technical Skills

Where Do Developers See Themselves in Five Years?

Evolution as Critical to Development Success

Most Interesting Topics for Developers

How to Tap into a Developer's Passion

Top Causes for Donating Time

Most Worrisome Problem for Developers' Careers

The Changing Work Environment

Company Size

Company Age

Important Factors in Development Teams

Closeness of Teams

Jack of All Trades vs. Specialists

Opportunity vs. Security

Bringing Development Work Home

Best Place for Developer Productivity: Home or Office

Influence of Working at Home on Productivity

Influence of Working in an Office on Productivity

Frequency of Sharing Code Internally

Collaboration Tool Use

Perceptions of the Technology Landscape

Most Exciting Tech Disciplines Today

Most Exciting Tech Disciplines in the Future

Biggest Annoyance with Tools

Biggest Annoyance with Platforms

Will Augmented Reality Become the Standard?

View on Robotics

Would Developers Marry a Robot?

Expectations of Quantum Computing's Impact

Belief that Voting Machines are Hackable

Do Hackers Try to Manipulate Elections?

Have Hackers Successfully Manipulated Elections?

Perceptions of Deep Fakes on Social Media Sites

Software Evaluations

Number of Evaluations Downloaded Last Year

Percentage of Evaluations Installed and Evaluated

Percentage of Evaluations Purchased

Limiting Evaluation Copies

Time Spent Evaluating a New Technology Prior to Adoption

Suitable Number of Days for Times Bombs

Resources Used to Evaluate Tools

Importance of Various Factors on Purchase Decisions

Most Compelling Product Marketing Tools

Tool Selection and Purchasing

Involvement with Purchasing Development Tools

Perceptions of Influence on Decision-making

Influence of Brand on Tooling Decisions

First Considerations in Web Services Use

Decision-making for Cloud Services

Restrictions on Tool Selection

Use of Unsanctioned Tooling

Rejection of Management's Purchases

Why Are Tools Rejected?

Most Common License Structure

Purchasing Authority Levels

Individual Annual Tools Expenditures

Typical Payment Methods

Channels for Tool Purchases

Engaging with Developer Communities

How Did Developers First Learn about the Communities They're in?

Most Used Feature of a Developer Community

Contributing Code to the Community

Motivations for Contributing Code

Venue for Vendor Challenge Contests

Desired Length of a Coding Challenge

Incentives Motivating Contest Participation

Online Developer Interactions

Participation in Developer Websites

Most Used Interactive Communication Vehicles

Development-specific Social Networking Groups

Most Useful Purpose for Twitter

Primary Reason Developers Join Social Networking Groups

Most Compelling Draw to Development Websites

Use of Question and Answer Sites

Frequency of Visiting Social Media Sites: For Personal Reason

Frequency of Visiting Social Media Sites: For Development Purposes

Membership in LinkedIn Groups

Most Common Uses of Social Media for Professional Purposes

Creating Compelling Advertising

Biggest Pet Peeve in Developer Marketing

Responsiveness to In-Stream Ads

Advertising Visibility

Use of Blocking Software on Devices

Sentiment toward SMS or Text-based Ads

Preferred Information through SMS

What Ads Draw Developers' Interest?

What Would Make Developers Click on Web Banner Ads?

Location in Search Results

Compelling Content in Ads

Designing Effective Content

Most Appealing Technical Content

Preferred Style of Technical Content

Preferred Communication Style

Positioning Product Teams as Resources

Most Annoying Tool-Related Terms

Most Credible Tool-Related Terms

Memorable Words Used in Ads

Colors Associated with Specific Qualities

Views on Marketing Fluff

Outreach and Information Sources

Most Effective Outreach Method

Most-liked Outreach Method

Best Sites for Finding Product Info

Best Sites for Deep Dives on Emerging Technologies

Best Sites for Reading Entertainment

Best Sites for Tech Industry News

How Much Information are Developers Willing to Provide Online?

Preferred Resources for Sharing Technical Content

Most Credible Source on Emerging Technologies

Most Likely Information Source for AI and Machine Learning

Most Likely Information Source for Cloud Development

Most Likely Information Source for Development Techniques and Best Practices

Most Likely Information Source for the Internet of Things

Primary Reasons for Engaging with Various Marketing Vehicle

Rewarding Developers for Site Participation

Information Sources as Instructional Media

Most Used Learning Methods for New Techniques

Most Valuable Research Resource

Top Information Sources for Existing Technologies

Most Important Aspects in Instructional Media

Likelihood of Sharing Tutorials

Preferred Form Factor for Reading Tech Articles

Views on Live Coding Streams

Frequency of Attending Live Coding Streams

Reason for Attending Live Coding Streams

Email, Newsletters and Blogs

Blog Posts as Calls to Action

Most Frequently Read Development Blogs

Primary Reason Developers Check Out Blogs

Reasons for Opting into Newsletters or Emails

Do Developers Recognize Tracking Links?

Will Developers Click on Tracking Links?

Reasons for Not Clicking on URLs

Best Day of Week to Send Unsolicited Emails

Number of Newsletter Subscriptions

How Often Should Newsletters Arrive?

How Often Do Newsletters Influence Action?

Newsletter Subscriptions from Tech Media Sites

Webinars and Videos

Number of Webinars Attended in the Past Year

Optimum Length for Webinars

Sales Effectiveness of Webinars

Best Length for Instructional Videos

Videos for Case-study Presentations

Conferences and Events: Virtual and In-Person

Virtual Conference Attendance

Likelihood of Attending In-Person vs Virtual Events in 2021

Likelihood of Attending In-Person vs. Virtual Events in 2022

Most Recent Virtual Conference Attendance

Expectations for Attending Virtual Conferences in 2021

Reasons for Bypassing Virtual Conferences

Best Thing about Virtual Conferences

Most Attractive Elements of a Virtual Conference

Optimal Length of a Virtual Conference

Best Type of Conference for Specific Goals

Attending Vendor Sponsored Events in 2021

Multi-day Conferences and Travel

Reasons for Avoiding In-Person Trade Shows

Video Replays of Conferences



