Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting in SP Group A/S

Today, SP Group held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with the announced agenda.

Henrik Ottosen, Attorney at Law, was Chairman of the Meeting.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans W. Schur, made his report and thereafter Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad reported on the activities of the Group. The annual report was adopted.

A dividend of DKK 5.00 per share was granted.

Proposal of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year was adopted.

The presented remuneration report was adopted.

The Board Members Hans W. Schur, Erik P. Holm, Hans-Henrik Eriksen and Bente Overgaard were all re-elected.

EY, Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 30 70 02 28, was re-elected as auditors.

After the Annual General Meeting the Board appointed Hans W. Schur Chairman and Erik P. Holm Deputy Chairman.

