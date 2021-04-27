New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Kids Scooter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064480/?utm_source=GNW



Australia Kids Scooter Market Growth & Trends



The Australia kids scooter market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. With changing lifestyles, riding a kids scooter is considered to be a fun activity, which is becoming increasingly popular among children during their leisure time with their friends. The activity is further supported by parents who encourage scootering for children in their day-to-day life as it helps in gaining self-confidence and traffic knowledge. Furthermore, daily scootering results in learning technical and mechanical skills.



The company, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd., offers training programs on safety and correct handling techniques on Micro Mobility Day. Every year, more than six thousand children participate in the training course. The course focuses on braking technologies as well as understanding and awareness related to danger. Such initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on product adoption, which, in turn, will fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.



With the growing demand for scooters among consumers in the country, the Australian government is changing laws in favor of electric scooter riders and owners.Governments are normalizing norms to boost the adoption of electric scooters to reduce traffic congestion, public transport overcrowding, and associated environmental and economic costs.



For instance, in December 2019, the ACT government announced that they would be legalizing the use of electric scooters on footpaths and shared paths, following increased public demand. Canberra residents are now permitted to travel at speeds of up to 15km/h on footpaths and up to 25km/h in all other permitted locations.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the globe, nonessential businesses and the supply of such products have slowed down. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, as of April 2020, two-thirds of businesses across all sectors have been affected in terms of revenue or cash flow due to COVID-19, while about 1 in 10 businesses has stopped trading.



With nationwide lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders, people in the country have started to find new ways of passing their time.Fitness enthusiasts have been opting for physical activities such as cycling instead of going to the gym while kids have been engaging in outdoor activities like scooting.



The Bicycle Network has urged the government to turn roads into bicycle lanes in order to ease the load on busy bike paths during the lockdown.



By product, the 2 wheel segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.These kids’ scooters have two wheels, which are generally popular among older kids (more than 5 years) with a well-developed sense of balance.



Additionally, these scooters can achieve higher speed and are designed to carry more weight.They are made of durable materials, such as airplane-grade aluminum.



Shifting government focus toward greener modes of transportation is expected to promote the growth of the market in the coming years.



Electric kids scooter is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing type segment over the forecast period.In the Northern Territory, the Darwin city council announced that Neuron Mobility, Southeast Asia’s leading e-scooter sharing company, will be conducting a 12-month trial of e-scooters across 37 Darwin locations in January 2020.



This is estimated to boost the product demand in the country.



The online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing distribution channel over the forecast period. Increasing product visibility on amazon.com, Walk Bye, and Gumtree is the main factor driving the sales of kids scooters through the online channel. In addition, online portals provide 24*7 assistance, have a variety of products to choose from, and offer heavy discounts on branded products. Moreover, e-commerce retailers are expanding their presence in tier II and III cities and are focusing on improving delivery services. Comparison features on websites and a rise in direct-to-consumer offerings are also acting as catalysts for the growth of the online segment.



Australia Kids Scooter Market Report Highlights

• The 3 wheel product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 65.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing demand for the product owing to its enhanced features and multi-functionality

• The electric type segment is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing popularity of e-scooters, particularly among children

• The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 81.1% in 2020. This is attributed to consumers’ inclination toward offline stores for purchasing scooters for their kids to find the right fit and understand the mechanism as well as functionality

