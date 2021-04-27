New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Faucet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064479/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Faucet Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. faucet market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for home furnishings and fittings is driving the market. According to the Leading Indicator for Remodeling Activity (LIRA), home improvement spending grew at 6.0% annually in 2019.



The growing construction of smart homes and smart bathrooms can be attributed to an increasing number of consumers showing a preference for a spa-like experience at home. Digital faucets that operate on sensors serve as a means of conserving water and energy through different features such as reduced tap flow, digital temperature control settings, touchless technology, infrared tap technology, and timed settings.



The U.S. EPA WaterSense label on sink faucets and accessories indicates that they use a maximum of 1.5 gallons of water per minute, which reduces a sink’s water flow by 30.0% compared to a standard flow of 2.2 gallons per minute. Thus, rising consciousness among consumers to save water is driving the demand for smart bathroom fittings and digital taps.



The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken every sector across the globe, and the hotel industry is among the hardest hit.The market in the commercial sector has been impacted on account of travel bans and lockdowns.



The overall travel business has witnessed a considerable decline as a result of continued health concerns from the prolonged pandemic and a weakened economy, which hits many small companies.As the disease prevails and economic uncertainty remains, there is a significant reduction in business travel (in terms of both trips and expenditure) as compared to pre-COVID-19 times.



Reduced travels have affected the travel and hospitality industry immensely, thereby affecting the market.



The commercial segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the coming years.Many players are offering premium and luxury taps, specially designed for the commercial sector.



Moen Incorporated offers a wide variety of taps for the commercial sector and some of the latest innovations include M-Power, M-Dura, M-Press, and M-Bition. Similarly, Delta Faucet Company offers innovative commercial faucets for the hospitality sector.



The kitchen segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment.The increasing adoption of high-tech faucets is supporting the growth of the segment.



According to Houzz, 57.0% of the homeowners had updated kitchen taps as part of a completed, current, or planned 2018-19 kitchen renovation. Out of these, 30.0% opted for water-efficient faucets, 24.0% opted for no fingerprint coatings faucets, and 22.0% preferred touch-only taps. The growing adoption of pull-out and pull-down faucets in order to achieve maximum reach and increase flexibility drives the demand for kitchen taps among millennials.



Companies such as Franke Kitchen Systems provide faucets that are outfitted and can be switched between the needle and full water spray, and swivel 360 degrees. The Franke 3-in-1 faucet is created to provide cold, hot, and distilled water for ensuring the use of pure and suitable temperature water in the kitchen.



Multi-brand retailers are the largest shareholder in the distribution channel segment.Corporate firms, government organizations, and large builders prefer direct association with faucet manufacturers.



For this purpose, annual contracts and tenders are released for a continuous supply of taps. As these B2B sales require proper interaction for a better understanding of minute details, offline sales for commercial applications have been dominating the market.



U.S. Faucet Market Report Highlights

• The commercial segment accounted for a revenue share of 67.1% in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period

• The kitchen segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028 and will be valued at USD 1,551.7 million by 2028

• The multi-brand retailer segment was the largest segment in 2020 and was valued at USD 1,871.9 million, ascending with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period

• The west region of the U.S. was valued at USD 776.7 million in 2020, ascending with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, thereby expected to be valued at USD 1,193.5 million by 2028

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________