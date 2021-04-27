GeneThera enters into a collaboration agreement with an International Construction Advisor Company to build a network of zoonotic diseases laboratory facilities

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneThera announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Cumming Corporation, a privately held international project consulting firm, specialized in the healthcare sector company. The partnership with Cumming Corporation will allow GeneThera to implement its strategy to build a global network of laboratories designed to prevent control and treat present and future pandemics. The designing of specialized, high safety level laboratory facilities has become a critical supporting component in the fight against present and future pandemics. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has changed the way life-science laboratories are designed and built. The partnership between GeneThera, Inc. and Cumming Corporation represents the first example of a multi comprehensive zoonotic diseases targeted laboratory facilities.

GeneThera laboratory facilities will be divided into five laboratory areas:

Genome Sequencing

Molecular Robotics and AI based Q-PCR diagnostics

Viral Molecular Therapeutics (CRISPR-Cas-13) Technology

Support Facility to Mobile Laboratories

Biosafety Level 3 (BSL) Viral Growth Facility

Dr. Tony Milici, Chairman and CEO of GeneThera, Inc. (OTC: GTHR) stated; “We are extremely thrilled to partner with Cumming. This is a gigantic step forward for the realization of GeneThera’s Zoonotic Diseases Alert Shield System (ZIDAS) and its related technology. Thanks to the expertise and support of Cumming, we will be able to implement and expand our business model and technology platform more quickly and efficiently. Our laboratory facility in Colorado will be the first step for the creation and implementation of the ZIDAS platform both nationally and internationally. Cumming expertise and knowledge in laboratory design will provide GeneThera with the necessary tools to achieve its goal of creating a network of labs dedicated to diagnostic and therapeutic of zoonotic diseases using standardized state-of-the-art technology. As previously stated, technology standardization is absolutely vital to successfully predict control and treat pandemics. One of the lessons we must learn from the COVID-19 pandemic is that without standardized laboratory protocols and facilities, we will never be able to successfully be ahead of pandemic-causing viruses now and in the future.”

"We are very excited to partner with the team over at GeneThera, Inc. to help build laboratories that will provide safe and efficient diagnostic environments while resetting facility standards for future infectious disease research," said Jack Christensen, director at Cumming. "Being able to leverage all of the specialized knowledge of Cumming's nationwide life-sciences team allows us to implement much-needed lessons learned in lab design, space, and construction requirements from the current pandemic to deliver the next generation of laboratory environments."

About GeneThera, Inc.

GeneThera is a biotechnology company developing molecular robotic/AI diagnostics and therapeutics in an effort to control and eradicate zoonotic diseases. GeneThera developed molecular assays for BSE and Mycobacterium Avium Paratuberculosis (MAP). MAP is an infectious organism causing Paratuberculosis in dairy cows that is also linked to Crohn’s Disease in humans. We utilize these technologies to minimize the spread of animal infectious organisms such as SARS-CoV-2 to humans. Management and prevention of zoonotic diseases is crucial to human and animal health on a global scale.

About Cumming

Cumming is an international project and cost management firm with 30 domestic and five international offices, and approximately 1,000 team members. Since opening for business in 1996, Cumming has provided efficient and cost-effective solutions to ensure that projects in the commercial, hospitality, retail, entertainment, education, healthcare, and high-end residential sectors are executed on time and within budget. Cumming provides a solutions-oriented suite of services that specifically addresses its clients' unique challenges, thus enabling them to achieve extraordinary results. For more information, please visit www.ccorpusa.com.

