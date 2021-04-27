Press release Annual General Meeting Fenix Outdoor International AG

English Swedish

Fenix ​​Outdoors' Annual General Meeting in Solna on April 27, 2021 has been held

The meeting was held without the physical presence of shareholders. The owners have exercised their voting right by issuing a power of attorney with instructions to the independent proxy.

The meeting resolved

to approve the Annual Report for 2020

the dividend 2020 to SEK 15.0 (12.0 + 3.0) per B-share and SEK 1.5 (1.2 + 0.3) per A-share

to grant discharge from liability for members of the Board and Senior Executives

re-election of the Board; Mats Olsson, Ulf Gustafsson, Sebastian von Wallwitz, Susanne Nordin and Rolf Schmid

re-election of Martin Nordin as Chairman of the Board

re-election of Compensation committee; Ulf Gustafsson and Susanne Nordin

re-election of Dr. Philippe Meyer, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for general meetings held in Switzerland) and Lars Sandberg, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for General meetings held in Sweden), until the end of the next Annual General Meeting

re-election of Ernst & Young Ltd, in Zurich as auditors, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting

the following compensations: Maximum EUR 1,400,000 as total compensation to the Board for the financial year 2022 Maximum EUR 2,500,000 as total fixed compensation to Senior Executives for the financial year 2022 No variable compensation to Senior Executives for the financial year 2020.



