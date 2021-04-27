Nanophase Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results as Solésence Beauty Science Leads Growth

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across various beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today reported record financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Jess Jankowski, President and CEO, commented: “We continue to see growth in our Solésence products and strong demand for our medical diagnostics materials. We believe overall Company growth will be sustainable through 2021 and in to 2022.

“After delivering $7M in product revenue in Q1, we already have more than $14M in purchase orders with the majority expected to ship in Q2 and Q3 of 2021.

“Through executing our growth strategy, we find ourselves in an excellent position to expand both our Solésence beauty science business and our medical diagnostics materials business. Our other major business segment, personal care ingredients, has experienced a 28% downturn quarter over quarter, which we expect to improve as we get further into the current recovery and seasonal activities resume.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter was $7.1 million, vs. $4.0 million for the same period in 2020.

Solésence beauty science revenue was $4.3 million, up 182% from $1.5 million in 2020. First quarter 2021 Solésence beauty science revenue levels represent more than 60% of full year 2020 revenue.

Advanced Materials revenue was $1.4 million, up 133% from $0.6 million in the same period of 2020. This was driven by growth in the life science space, specifically medical diagnostics materials, accounting for $1.1 million, or 78% of the total segment.

Personal Care Ingredients revenue was $1.4 million, down 28% from $1.9 million in 2020.

• Net income for the quarter was $0.4 million in 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, reflecting more than a $0.01 per share improvement over the same period in 2020.



• We note that the PPP funding we received in the second quarter of 2020 is recorded on the balance sheet as a liability and has not had any impact on our income statement to date.



• The Company finished the quarter with approximately $1.8 million in cash.



Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “The combination of the rise in clean beauty, the call for inclusive products across skin care and color cosmetic categories, and the increasing regulatory pressure on chemical sunscreen actives all contribute to positive momentum for our minerals-based skin health products. Solésence beauty science product sales continue to grow and are expected to more than double between 2020 and 2021, after more than tripling between 2019 and 2020. Our growth rate far exceeds that of the industry, in part because we are well positioned to be a force in helping to define the rapidly growing clean beauty segment.”

Jankowski added: “The high demand for our medical diagnostics materials has helped us to identify life science as the third major component of our business strategy. We believe our novel materials technology enables enhanced performance, helping diagnosticians to more accurately identify COVID-19 and other viruses. Given our success here, we have expanded our business and technology development efforts in this segment to define a path for sustainable growth and market expansion for these and future advanced materials.

“Lastly, we are reminded daily of the responsibility we have to keep doing our part to improve our national public health through the materials we make for use in medical diagnostics. We have not forgotten the sacrifices being made by our fellow citizens under current conditions. We remain committed to protecting our employees, their families, and our communities, working to provide essential products for the health and safety of those we serve.”

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 1,818,942 $ 956,751 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,000 for both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 3,827,888 2,932,427 Inventories, net 5,001,302 4,339,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 653,047 605,908 Total current assets 11,301,179 8,834,936 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 3,004,540 2,868,025 Operating leases, Right of Use 1,885,689 1,826,869 Other assets, net 9,718 10,275 $ 16,201,126 $ 13,540,105 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Line of credit, bank $ 500,000 $ 500,000 Line of credit, related party 3,365,411 2,154,832 Current portion of long-term debt, related party 500,000 500,000 Current portion of finance lease obligations 168,287 177,227 Current portion of operating lease obligations 476,987 430,881 Accounts payable 2,447,428 2,126,093 Current portion of deferred revenue 494,928 410,672 Accrued expenses 1,055,382 483,801 Total current liabilities 9,008,423 6,783,506 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 73,149 110,432 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 1,655,839 1,650,990 Long-term convertible loan, related party 1,164,087 1,097,214 PPP Loan (SBA) 951,600 951,600 Asset retirement obligation 216,265 214,256 Total long-term liabilities 4,060,940 4,024,492 Contingent liabilities - - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 55,000,000 shares authorized; 38,221,292 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 382,213 382,213 Additional paid-in capital 102,158,921 102,116,916 Accumulated deficit (99,409,371 ) (99,767,022 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,131,763 2,732,107 $ 16,201,126 $ 13,540,105







NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 7,050,457 $ 3,961,488 Other revenue 21,807 77,909 Net revenue 7,072,264 4,039,397 Operating expense: Cost of revenue 5,042,324 3,004,846 Gross profit 2,029,940 1,034,551 Research and development expense 498,737 372,610 Selling, general and administrative expense 1,034,410 705,608 Income/(Loss) from operations 496,793 (43,667 ) Interest income - - Interest expense 139,142 123,790 Other, net - - Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes 357,651 (167,457 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net income/(loss) $ 357,651 $ (167,457 ) Net income/(loss) per share-basic $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding 38,221,292 38,136,792 Net income (loss) per share-diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 39,811,292 38,136,792 NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 7,050,457 $ 3,961,488 Other revenue 21,807 77,909 Net revenue 7,072,264 4,039,397 Operating expense: Cost of revenue detail: Depreciation 85,607 71,144 Non-Cash equity compensation 5,224 9,653 Other costs of revenue 4,951,493 2,924,049 Cost of revenue 5,042,324 3,004,846 Gross profit 2,029,940 1,034,551 Research and development expense detail: Depreciation 9,242 10,677 Non-Cash equity compensation 12,503 14,593 Other research and development expense 476,992 347,340 Research and development expense 498,737 372,610 Selling, general and administrative expense detail: Depreciation and amortization 6,098 5,120 Non-Cash equity compensation 24,276 27,287 Other selling, general and administrative expense 1,004,036 673,201 Selling, general and administrative expense 1,034,410 705,608 Income/(Loss) from operations 496,793 (43,667 ) Interest income - - Interest expense 139,142 123,790 Other, net - - Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes 357,651 (167,457 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net income/(loss) $ 357,651 $ (167,457 ) Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures): Addback Interest, net 139,142 123,790 Addback Depreciation/Amortization 100,947 86,941 Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation 42,003 51,533 Adjusted EBITDA $ 639,743 $ 94,807















