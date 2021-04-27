Gamma Aerospace Expands Leadership Team, Names Daniel Drew as Director of Facilities, Procurement & Administration

MANSFIELD, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamma Aerospace continues to expand its business leadership team, announcing today the appointment of Daniel (Dan) Drew as Director of Facilities, Procurement & Administration. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, Gamma Aerospace is a specialized, end-to-end provider of engineered airframe and flight components for leading original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers in the aerospace and defense industries.



Gamma centers of operational excellence in North America manufacture a diverse offering of products and services that solve the most complex customer challenges. Gamma operations utilize a unique combination of advanced, in-house processes that encompass machining, forming, and assembly, as well as special processing that includes heat treating, anodizing, priming/painting, chemical conversion coating, and fluorescent penetrant inspection in multiple locations throughout its network. Recent significant investments in special processing make Gamma Aerospace a total solutions provider.

Throughout his career spanning more than 20 years, Mr. Drew has served in several diverse leadership positions, successfully re-imagining, executing, and enhancing the operating strategies and environments for businesses and communities alike. In his new role at Gamma Aerospace, he is responsible for supporting procurement, facilities management, and security at each of the Company’s four locations in Texas, California, and Mexico. Mr. Drew most recently served Cadence Aerospace as Director of Business Development, where he successfully coordinated initiatives to increase profits through price restructuring and negotiated long-term customer agreements, further strengthening alliances for the organization.

Prior to his time at Cadence Aerospace, Mr. Drew served as Mayor and Chief Executive Officer for City of Middletown, Connecticut , leading the municipal government of a city of 50,000 residents with a $200 million annual operating budget. A number of significant achievements highlighted his successful three terms of leadership during 2011-2019, including organizational reforms that led to a $25 million reduction in long-term budget liabilities; achieving the city’s greatest ever diversity and inclusion hiring record; facilitating international business partnerships; and leading key economic and sustainable development projects. Of note, Mr. Drew oversaw security decisions for the city, formulated and approved plans for the physical security of public utilities, infrastructure and large public gatherings. Mr. Drew also administered the maintenance and construction of more than 220 miles of roadways and more than three dozen public facilities.

During his mayoral tenure, Mr. Drew was Visiting Assistant Professor of Public Policy at Wesleyan University , teaching Organizational Development and Group Psychology in Politics and Government.

“As a provider of a broad range of machining, forming and assembly services for global aerospace companies, Gamma Aerospace operates successfully because of its people, and I am proud to join a Company that understands and values teamwork and true collaboration,” said Dan Drew, Director of Facilities, Procurement & Administration for Gamma Aerospace. “I look forward to being an integral part of driving strategies that will take our teams to even higher levels of operational and functional excellence.”

Mr. Drew holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Psychology & Organizational Development/Change Leadership from Columbia University in New York. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut.

“There’s never been a more challenging time to be part of the aerospace industry, and we are positioning Gamma Aerospace to become an even stronger competitor and presence, working to continuously improve and strengthen our partnerships around the world,” said Thomas C. Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Gamma Aerospace. “Dan’s expertise will be essential on our journey in taking Gamma Aerospace to world-class operational levels.”

About Gamma Aerospace

Gamma Aerospace is a specialized, end-to-end provider of engineered airframe and flight components for leading original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers in the aerospace and defense industries. Founded in 1971, the Company solves the most complex customer challenges, integrating leading-edge capabilities that eliminate non-value-added process time—allowing for better control in providing best-in-class value, quality and on-time delivery to its customers.

