High Competitive Intensity Driving Malaysia’s Data Center Colocation Services Market

The government and enterprises in the country are keen to increase data center services to promote digital transformation across industries through strategic partnerships with global and local data center vendors.



Additionally, the government aims to improve the country’s readiness to support the entry of hyperscale data centers by enhancing its telecommunications and network infrastructure. The focus on enterprise digitalization, investments from global cloud vendors, favorable government policies, and initiatives to boost data center colocation growth are among the primary drivers.



However, Malaysia’s data center colocation services market also faces several restraints, including rising competition, the need to drive differentiation, the complexity of developing an end-to-end digital infrastructure ecosystem, and the lack of a skilled workforce to lead data center operations effectively.Global players (Alibaba, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services) and local participants (TM One and AIMS) are among the key cloud vendors expanding their infrastructure and availability in Malaysia.



With extensive Internet penetration and focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers will drive data center revenue growth in the country. This research service offers an industry overview and strategic imperatives; examines the data center market ecosystem and key data center locations; highlights industry market drivers and restraints; outlines market size and forecast revenues; and examines the competitive landscape and growth opportunities observed in Malaysia’s data center services colocation market. The insights and information provided in the report are incorporated from primary and secondary research. Companies covered:

• AIMS

• Bridge Data Centres

• TM One

• NTT Ltd.

• Regal Orion

