Transport & Logistics Sector to Fuel Thailand’s Connected Trucks Telematics Market

In 2015, Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) introduced a program that mandates 6-wheel or above vehicles to install a telematics system, a driver card reader, and a driver monitoring system to verify the identity of the driver and monitor road safety practices.Data will be linked in real time to the DLT’s Transport Management Centre.



All public transportation vehicles and 10-wheel vehicles now must have telematics equipment, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed expansion of the mandate to medium-duty trucks including the 6-wheeler segment until after 2021.Thailand’s telematics market is well prepared for advanced technologies and state-of-the-art features such as advanced driver assistance systems and mobile digital video recording systems with quad high definition and ultra-high definition integrated with vehicle tracking and driver monitoring. This study reports the findings of a 2020 survey about the use of telematics and fleet management systems in commercial vehicles used for transport & logistics and postal & delivery services in Thailand. It provides additional analysis on customer perceptions, switching potential, and willingness to pay for services.

Author: Mugundhan Deenadayalan

