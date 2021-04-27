New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Factors in Security-Global Security Awareness Training Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064409/?utm_source=GNW





Companies are facing a substantial threat from social engineering attacks such as phishing, especially because remote working is on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.As a result, businesses of all sizes are realizing the importance of training non-technical employees to become the first line of defense for their organizations.



The best technological solutions cannot prevent an attack when employees are not aware of security best practices.This study on the global security awareness training (SAT) market examines the 3 key strategic imperatives that will impact the market; market growth drivers and restraints are also discussed.



However, the focus of the study is on the growth opportunities (GOs) that can be mined with the rising trend of social engineering attacks and the associated threats to the revenue and the reputation of enterprises. Some of these GOs include white label partnerships, partnerships with distributors and resellers, and awareness campaigns to increase customer education about SAT.

