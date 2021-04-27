INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate LEAF, LMNX, NUAN, MFNC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share. If you are a Leaf shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DiaSorin S.p.A. for $37.00 per share. If you are a Luminex shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Microsoft Corporation for $56.00 per share. If you are a Nuance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet’s common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com