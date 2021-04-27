Blink Charging Names Seasoned EV Charging Executive Harjinder Bhade as Chief Technology Officer

Miami Beach, FL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the appointment of seasoned renewables and EV charging executive, Harjinder Bhade, as Chief Technology Officer. The appointment of Mr. Bhade signals the Company’s focus on aggressive development of its product line-up and technology infrastructure.



Mr. Bhade boasts impressive experience as a senior executive and an entrepreneurial leader with a proven track record of success in the renewables and EV charging industries. Most recently, Mr. Bhade spent more than six years as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Engineering at Engie Storage, a battery-based energy storage solutions provider. He redefined the Company’s product strategy and built their GridSynergy platform from the ground up. Before that, he was a Founder and Vice President of Software Engineering at ChargePoint, an EV charging infrastructure company, where he also served as a Member of ChargePoint’s advisory board. Mr. Bhade is an instrumental force in the EV charging industry, having helped to develop the intellectual property behind networked charging infrastructure.

In this role, Mr. Bhade will expand the Company’s existing technology to further position itself as a leader in the super competitive and fast-growing EV charging industry in the U.S. and globally. He will be critical in developing the next generation products to meet future demand, while expanding the Blink network to create a comprehensive next-generation network and EV charging experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harjinder to Blink Charging’s senior management team as our new Chief Technology Officer. He is an exceptional leader and brings extensive technical and industry experience. As we continue to expand our core business while developing new products and services, we’re confident that Harjinder’s unparalleled record of success, building market leading EV and energy storage products as a senior executive, will be instrumental to our growth,” stated Michael D. Farkas, Blink Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Throughout his career, Mr. Bhade has built and managed highly effective, industry-defining teams that produce scalable products. His technical knowledge is paired with effective leadership that allows his team to thrive even under extreme time and budget constraints. As a hardware integration subject matter expert, Harjinder has the comprehensive experience building software as a service (“SaaS”), mobile applications, machine learning applications, and connected consumer products that define a company’s growth. He also has extensive experience working with tier 1 battery manufacturers such as Tesla and Samsung.

“I am extremely excited to join Blink Charging’s talented management team as Chief Technology Officer. The EV charging industry is expanding rapidly and Blink Charging is spearheading that growth. I look forward to becoming a part of this company as it continues to develop into a leader in manufacturing and providing EV chargers on a global scale,” Harjinder Bhade commented.

“Coming in from other EV charging infrastructure companies, I am truly impressed by what Blink has already developed. I applaud the vision of the Blink executive team to develop the IQ-200, a truly future-proof product far ahead of the industry needs aligning them for future success. I am energized that I have this opportunity, in which I can use my experience and insights to develop a strong technology team, innovation lab, and diverse portfolio of products that will propel Blink forward,” continued Mr. Bhade.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

