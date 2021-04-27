Galectin Therapeutics to Present at 4th Global NASH Congress

NORCROSS, Ga., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that Pol F. Boudes, M.D., Chief Medical Officer , will present the belapectin program at the 4th Global NASH Congress taking place virtually on April 28 and 29, 2021.



On Thursday, April 29th, Dr. Boudes will review Galectin Therapeutics’ scientific and clinical activities in NASH cirrhosis, followed by a Q&A session. Only registered attendees are able to view the presentation. Additional details can be found below:

Title: An innovative clinical development program: belapectin for NASH cirrhosis

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time: 11:45 am, British Summer Time, 6:45 am Eastern

Belapectin, a galectin-3 (Gal-3) inhibitor, is in development for the prevention of esophageal varices in patients with NASH cirrhosis. Patients with cirrhosis are in dire need of new therapeutic options as, currently, their only hope is a liver transplant. Gal-3, a glycan binding protein, orchestrates liver inflammation and fibrosis in NASH cirrhosis. Belapectin is a large polysaccharide that binds Gal-3 and is primarily captured by macrophages, thus inhibiting Gal-3 at its main site of production.

A phase 2 study indicated that belapectin appeared safe, was well tolerated, and could reduce portal hypertension and prevent esophageal varices in patients who have not yet developed them. Galectin is conducting a seamless, adaptive, double-blind, randomized, placebo controlled phase 2b/3 global study in patients with portal hypertension due to NASH cirrhosis who have not yet developed varices. The primary outcome is the development of esophageal varices at 18 months.

The annual Global NASH Congress, usually held in London, will be taking place virtually on April 28 and 29, 2021. The conference aims to facilitate collaboration among the multiple communities working on liver health, especially those researching non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fatty liver disease (NAFLD). To learn more, visit: http://www.global-engage.com/event/nash/ .

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin (formerly known as GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, and use words such as “may,” “estimate,” “could,” “expect” and others. They are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These statements include those regarding the hope that Galectin’s development program for belapectin will lead to the first therapy for the treatment of fatty liver disease with cirrhosis and those regarding the hope that our lead compounds will be successful in cancer immunotherapy and in other therapeutic indications. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, that trial endpoints required by the FDA may not be achieved; Galectin may not be successful in developing effective treatments and/or obtaining the requisite approvals for the use of belapectin or any of its other drugs in development; the Company may not be successful in scaling up manufacturing and meeting requirements related to chemistry, manufacturing and control matters; the Company’s current NAVIGATE clinical trial and any future clinical studies as modified to meet the requirements of the FDA may not produce positive results in a timely fashion, if at all, and could require larger and longer trials, which would be time consuming and costly; plans regarding development, approval and marketing of any of Galectin’s drugs are subject to change at any time based on the changing needs of the Company as determined by management and regulatory agencies; regardless of the results of any of its development programs, Galectin may be unsuccessful in developing partnerships with other companies or raising additional capital that would allow it to further develop and/or fund any studies or trials. Galectin has incurred operating losses since inception, and its ability to successfully develop and market drugs may be impacted by its ability to manage costs and finance continuing operations. Global factors such as COVID-19 may limit access to NASH patient populations around the globe and slow trial enrollment and prolong the duration of the trial and significantly impact associated costs as well as impact other trial related activities including, amongst others, manufacturing and regulatory reviews. For a discussion of additional factors impacting Galectin’s business, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although subsequent events may cause its views to change, management disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

