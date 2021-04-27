INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the Articles of Association

English Lithuanian

On 27 April 2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the Articles of Association of the Company.

On 6 April 2021, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 14 January 2021 during the General Shareholders Meeting. Amendments to the Articles of Association were made (i) to indicate the right of the Company to acquire its own shares in order to reduce the difference between their price and the net asset value of the Company, which arises (or may arise) at the trading venue where the Company's shares are traded, and (ii) to ensure that the rules for calculating and paying the performance fee paid by the Company comply with good international practice.

