Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 26 April 2021£47.34m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 26 April 2021£47.34m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,978,201
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 26 April 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*91.07p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*89.99p
  
Ordinary share price 76.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(16.00%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 26/04/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.