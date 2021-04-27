Global Industry Executive Debbie White Joins PAVmed Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced the appointment of prominent UK-based global industry executive, Debbie White, to its Board of Directors. Ms. White will serve on the Company’s Audit and Compensation Committees.



“I am delighted to welcome Debbie White to PAVmed’s Board of Directors,” said Lishan Aklog M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Debbie has broad business leadership experience, including as a chief executive, financial executive, public company director and strategic consultant, in multiple sectors in Europe and the United States, including the healthcare services, molecular genetics and biopharmaceutical industries. She will provide valuable guidance on strategy, operations, finance and international commercialization as PAVmed transitions to a growth-stage commercial company.”

“I am very excited to join this rapidly-growing innovative company with groundbreaking medical technologies, which have the potential to greatly improve patient care and save lives across the world,” said Ms. White. “I look forward to working with Dr. Aklog, the rest of PAVmed’s strong management team and my respected board colleagues to hone and execute the company’s long-term growth strategy.”

Ms. White currently serves on the board of directors of Howden Joinery Group PLC (LSE: HWDN), a UK-headquartered FTSE250 multinational building trade supplier with 10,000 employees and over $2 billion in revenue and as a trustee of Wellbeing of Women, a UK charity which invests in medical research and development of specialist clinicians in women’s health. Ms. White recently served as a strategic consultant to Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., a UK biotechnology company that develops and commercializes DNA/RNA sequencing technologies, and its emerging Oxford Nanopore Diagnostics business unit.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. White worked with the UK government to help establish COVID-19 testing facilities across the nation.

Ms. White previously served as Group CEO of Interserve Group (LSE: IRV), a UK-headquartered multinational group of support services and construction companies with 75,000 employees and over $4 billion in revenue, during a challenging period which required her to implement complex strategic financing and operational programs prior to its restructuring and sale to its creditors.

Prior to Interserve, Ms. White spent 13 years in senior executive roles at Sodexo SA (EuroNext: SW), a Paris-headquartered multinational diversified services company with 440,000 employees and over $20 billion in revenue, including as Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo UK & Ireland, Chief Financial Officer of Sodexo North America, an $8 billion subsidiary, and finally as Executive Board member and Global Chief Executive Officer of Healthcare and Government, two global businesses with a combined 100,000 employees and over $7 billion in revenue. While at Sodexo, she served on its global body that promoted the development of women across the company and was inducted into the industry’s Women 1st Top 100 Club, which highlights the female role models and leaders who have achieved success at the highest levels.

Prior to Sodexo, Ms. White served for 3 years as a Director at PWC Consulting, advising a range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, on integration, financial performance improvement and post-merger integration, and for 13 years in various financial and strategic roles at AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), a UK-headquartered multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. She began her career as a senior tax advisor at Arthur Andersen & Co. Ms. White received her master’s degree in Economics from Cambridge University, Cambridge UK.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company with a diversified product pipeline addressing unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device. Its GI Health division also includes the complementary EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology. Its Minimally Invasive Interventions markets its CarpX® Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Other divisions include Infusion Therapy (PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseus Vascular Access Device and NextFlo™ Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed’s management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of PAVmed’s common stock, Series W Warrants and Series Z Warrants; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required advance PAVmed’s products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed’s preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed’s products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed’s products once cleared and commercialized; our ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. PAVmed has not yet received clearance from the FDA or other regulatory body to market many of its products. The Company has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business. The Company expects the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on the Company’s financial and operational results, to be dictated by, among other things, the success of efforts to contain it and the impact of actions taken in response. New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond PAVmed’s control. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed’s future operations, see Part I, Item IA, “Risk Factors,” in PAVmed’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed after its most recent Annual Report. PAVmed disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investors

Mike Havrilla

Director of Investor Relations

(814) 241-4138

JMH@PAVmed.com

Media

Shaun O’Neil

Chief Commercial Officer

(518) 812-3087

SMO@PAVmed.com

Jim Heins / Katie Gallagher

LaVoieHealthScience

(646) 491-7042 / (617) 792-3937

PAVmed@lavoiehealthscience.com

Attachment