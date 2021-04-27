Beard Management Inc. Advances from Application Acceptance to Filing Phase in the Premarket Tobacco Product Application Process

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Beard Management Inc., a leading global nicotine-based e-liquid company, announces today that its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Premarket Tobacco Application (PMTA) has advanced to the Filing Phase, the second phase of the complex application process. Beard has 45 of its most sought-after nicotine-based e-liquid products from The One and Beard Vape Co. brands going through the PMTA process. Blackbriar Regulatory Services (BRS), the company’s manufacturing partner and FDA agent of record, will be responsible for assisting Beard throughout the next steps of the FDA regulatory process.

“We are pleased to see our application moving through the PMTA process in order to scientifically demonstrate our products are appropriate for the protection of public health,” said Casey Bates, CFO at Beard. “Partnering with BRS as our manufacturer gives us much broader access to a multitude of regulatory and scientific data that is critical to our ongoing PMTA work.”

BRS is providing Beard with cost-effective, turnkey solutions for manufacturing and regulatory needs, using a science-driven approach to testing for harmful and potentially harmful constituents, demonstrating good manufacturing practices, as well as providing additional analytical lab testing critical to the PMTA process.

“We are very happy to be managing Beard’s PMTAs,” said Russ Rogers, CEO at BRS. “We have strong respect for the quality and brand marketing of their products, and we are confident that we can help Beard to achieve a marketing order from the FDA.”

About Beard Management Inc.

Beard Management Inc. owns and distributes numerous brands across varying categories, including electronic nicotine delivery system products, hemp derivatives and rolling papers. Founded in 2014, Beard remains committed to continuous product development while providing high-quality products to adult consumers. Beard currently services retailers and distributors of every size nationally and in over 30 countries worldwide. To learn more about Beard, go to www.beardvapeco.com .

About Blackbriar Regulatory Services

Blackbriar Regulatory Services specializes in helping small to mid-sized domestic and international companies navigate the regulatory landscape to bring their U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated product concepts to market. Since its inception, BRS has perfected processes in cost-efficient manufacturing, analytical testing, regulatory compliance audits and filings, rigorous project management, packaging design and product stewardship for international customers from the United States, Europe and Asia. BRS prides itself on speed and flexibility while never compromising quality or its customers’ confidential information. Learn more at www.bb-rs.com .

