City Strategies and Innovative Mobility Solutions Driving the Future of Melbourne as a Smart City

The city has, however, developed a comprehensive strategy for recovery with over $50 million investments made in rapid response initiatives since March 2020.



While the city emerges from the effects of the pandemic, its focus is also on achieving the 7 key smart city goals set by the Future Melbourne 2026 plan.Melbourne is also putting a greater emphasis on tackling climate change through a focus on zero emissions, the development of an urban biosphere, the inclusion of extensive electric vehicle charging networks that utilise renewable energy sources, and the promotion of active mobility modes such as walking and cycling.



The city’s emphasis on shared and autonomous mobility is also growing, with testbeds offering an environment for piloting autonomous vehicles. From an infrastructure standpoint, the city is seen as an innovation enabler for improving various city services and the overall living environment offered to citizens through the use of latest technologies. The geographical scope of this study is Melbourne. The aim of this study is to analyse the current state of Melbourne as a smart city, the key challenges the city faces, and the strategy and measures taken by the government to overcome these challenges and create a sustainable environment for driving future economic growth. Melbourne currently faces several challenges and one of the growing concerns is the heavy reliance on private car usage. Historically, the city has witnessed growing congestion, especially in the city center. Another key challenge is developing electric vehicle infrastructure capabilities to pave the way for the development of electric and autonomous mobility. A holistic strategy for autonomous and electric mobility is expected to accelerate development.This concise profile of Melbourne highlights key growth metrics, the current state of the city, the city’s digital economy, initiatives towards smart city mobility, the city’s electric vehicle strategies, and its focus on sustainable mobility through the enhancement of public transit systems and infrastructure. The city and its authorities are actively addressing need-of-the-hour challenges while also focusing on longer term sustainable goals. The city is also embracing the dynamic changes in mobility services with the emergence of a connected, shared, autonomous and electric mobility approach. It is actively investing in digital infrastructure while creating an environment of collaboration and innovation.

