Gottfred Langseth EVP & CFO of PGS, has today April 27, 2021 bought 75 000 shares in PGS at a price of NOK 5.3 per share. Following the transaction, Gottfred Langseth owns 450 106 shares in PGS.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

