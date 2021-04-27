The Global Silicone Defoamers Market is expected to grow by $ 397.98 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06063715/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on silicone defoamers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry, rising demand from developing economies, and rising use of silicone defoamers for water treatment. In addition, increasing demand from the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The silicone defoamers market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The silicone defoamers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Architectural

• Industrial

• W and F

• O and G

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of eco-friendly coatings and additives as one of the prime reasons driving the silicone defoamers market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of non-aqueous slurries as defoamers and thickeners will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on silicone defoamers market covers the following areas:

• Silicone defoamers market sizing

• Silicone defoamers market forecast

• Silicone defoamers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silicone defoamers market vendors that include BASF SE, Baker Hughes Co., Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Also, the silicone defoamers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

