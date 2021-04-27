TruStone Financial Employees Rank Top in Nation for HELOC and Mortgage Origination

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six employees of TruStone Financial Credit Union have been recognized by the Scotsman Guide as Top Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and Mortgage Originators in 2020.



The Scotsman Guide, a leading source of information and resources in the mortgage industry, assembles a list of the nation’s top mortgage originators annually. Of the six employees from TruStone who made the list, three ranked the highest for HELOC volume in the entire nation. These individuals are part of the credit union’s TruPartner Network Team, which focuses on home equity products: Larry Lasch, who ranked first in the nation; Aaron Gerber, who ranked second; and Nancy Pierson, who ranked third. The remaining three—Jeff Zajac, JoLee McDevitt and Eric Feld—are part of the credit union’s mortgage division.

In 2020, these TruStone employees originated a combined total of more than $290 million. Their individual totals were as follows:

TruPartner Network Team: Larry Lasch: $57,531,291 ($38,348,344 in HELOC volume) Aaron Gerber: $47,735,311 ($34,179,825 in HELOC volume) Nancy Pierson: $45,138,063 ($31,321,557 in HELOC volume)

TruStone Home Mortgage: Jeff Zajac: $52,048,541 JoLee McDevitt: $45,354,475 Eric Feld: $42,870,664



“I am incredibly proud of the TruPartner Network Team and their accomplishments,” said Ben Gibney, Senior Vice President and Director of Consumer Lending. “They are industry leaders who are extremely hardworking and whose dedication to the credit union, to our members and to their referral partners is reflected in their success.”

Nathan Grunzke, Executive Vice President and Chief Mortgage Officer at TruStone Financial, echoed Gibney’s comments while expressing pride for a mortgage team who puts credit union members first. “This honor for our team demonstrates TruStone’s commitment as a mortgage lender. Jeff, JoLee and Eric work tirelessly to deliver home loans to our members. The numbers clearly show that,” he said.



About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors for more than 80 years. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, one of TruStone’s core values is education. It strives to teach its members healthy financial habits, and its mission is to offer simple, convenient tools and great rates to help them reach their goals. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $3.8 billion as of March 31, 2021. TruStone was named one of the 50 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and a Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2020. To learn more, visit TruStoneFinancial.org .

About TruStone Home Mortgage

TruStone Home Mortgage is a division of TruStone Financial Credit Union that provides mortgage financing to members throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. To learn more about the mortgage products and services offered, visit TruStoneHomeMortgage.com.

Contact: Marty Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 952.736.5396 Marty.Kelly@TruStone.org