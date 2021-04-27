DENSO Integrates ASMO MEXICO Facility into DENSO Mexico Operations

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. , April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, announced today it has integrated its Irapuato Plant, previously part of ASMO Mexico, into its DENSO Mexico operations. The successful integration was celebrated with a ceremony on April 14 attended by the Governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhué Rodríguez Vallejo; Irapuato Mayor Ricardo Ortiz Gutiérrez; CEO of DENSO's North American operations Seiji Maeda (virtually); and DENSO Mexico President Hiromasa Hakamada, among others.

The Irapuato Plant employs more than 640 employees and produces DENSO wipers for customers across North America. Operations there began in 2016 and the facility is located at Parque Industrial Castro del Río in Irapuato, Guanajuato. This is DENSO’s fourth facility in Mexico, with other locations in Apodaca City, Guadalupe City, and Silao City.

In 2019, DENSO fully integrated its consolidated subsidiary ASMO companies in the United States into its North American operations. These integrations, including the Irapuato Plant’s, bolster DENSO's Long-term plan 2030 to create new value for mobility and society.

The integrations also support Reborn 21, DENSO’s internal initiative to operate more efficiently and flexibly to enhance competitiveness. As part of this, DENSO is focused on creating technologies that are “Green” – acting environmentally friendly – and offer “Peace of Mind” – delivering safe and seamless mobility. The Irapuato Plant advances these efforts and strengthens DENSO’s North American production network.

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

