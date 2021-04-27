The Global Space Tourism Market is expected to grow by $ 5.16 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Tourism Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06063703/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on space tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased spending on travel and tourism and the prospect of pioneering the activity. In addition, increased spending on travel and tourism is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The space tourism market analysis includes type segment, technology segment, and geography.



The space tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Suborbital tourism

• Orbital tourism



By Technology

• Innovators

• Early adopters

• Early majority



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing investments in space tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the space tourism market growth during the next few years.



Our report on space tourism market covers the following areas:

• Space tourism market sizing

• Space tourism market forecast

• Space tourism market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading space tourism market vendors that include Airbus SE, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Blue Origin Enterprises LP, The Boeing Co., Excalibur Almaz Ltd., Space Adventures Inc., Space Island Group, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., and Zero 2 Infinity SL. Also, the space tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

