Hexagon Purus AS: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Purus AS was held today, Tuesday 27 April 2021 in Aalesund, Norway.



All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the annual general meeting that was sent to the Euronext Growth (Oslo) and shareholders on 6 April 2021.

The board now consists of:

Jon Erik Engeset, Chairman of the Board

Espen Gundersen, Board member

Martha Kold Bakkevig, Board member

Jannicke Hilland, Board member

Knut Flakk, Board member

Rick Rashilla, Board member

Karen Romer, Board member

The complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release

