SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN


Special terms and conditions for monthly extraordinary market operations with three months maturity

Effective from 3 May 2021.

The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:

Circle of counterparties:The Riksbank’s monetary policy counterparties.
Instrument:Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and
Conditions.
Auction:Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 between 1100 and 1130 hours on the day of the tender, normally the first non-holiday Monday of the month.



For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 3 May 2021, between 1100 and 1130 hours.





Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se no later than 5 minutes after the end of the Bid Submission Period.
Volume offered:Full allocation.
Interest:Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate.
Maturity:13 weeks.
Time of payment:At 3 pm on the auction date.
Time of repayment:At 3 pm on the due date.
Minimum requested amount:SEK 50 million.
Allocation:The total volume allocated will be published at 1145 hours on the auction date.

  

Special terms and conditions for monthly extraordinary market operations with six months maturity

Effective from 3 May 2021.

The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:

Circle of counterparties:The Riksbank’s monetary policy counterparties.
Instrument:Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and
Conditions.
Auction:Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 between 1100 and 1130 hours on the day of the tender, normally the first non-holiday Monday of the month.



For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 3 May 2021, between 1100 and 1130 hours.



Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se no later than 5 minutes after the end of the Bid Submission Period.
Volume offered:Full allocation.
Interest:Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate.
Maturity:26 weeks.
Time of payment:At 3 pm on the auction date.
Time of repayment:At 3 pm on the due date.
Minimum requested amount:SEK 50 million.
Allocation:The total volume allocated will be published at 1145 hours on the auction date.