Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver Announces Grand Opening

DENVER, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals, a new state-of-the-art system of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announced today the grand opening of its first Denver location, which cares for people with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke and brain injury, as well as other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.



“At Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, our interdisciplinary team of physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, and specialized rehabilitation nurses, as well as our hospital support team, have planned and prepared for this hospital opening for months,” said Anis Sabeti, Chief Operation Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for all Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals. “With access to advanced technologies and innovative therapies, such as virtual reality simulation and computerized technologies, our treatment teams are committed to creating a stellar patient experience by offering best-in-class, individualized care.”

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver has 40 private inpatient bedrooms in addition to amenities such as two large hi-tech therapy gyms, an outdoor courtyard for relaxation and therapy activities, and spacious common areas for family and friend visitation. This mindful and unique design emblemizes Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals’ dedication to upholding a high standard of personalized care for all patients.

“At Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, we understand that each patient’s rehabilitation journey is unique to their condition,” said Sabeti. “Every patient at our hospital will receive comprehensive care and support specific to their needs so they can make a smooth transition from rehabilitation to the everyday life they love. We are honored to be part of the Central Park Boulevard community and we look forward to serving those in need of medical rehabilitation.”

With a goal to implement industry-leading programs and activate top caregivers in the area, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver is a results-driven hospital dedicated to creating lasting outcomes for its patients so they can return to their communities with confidence. To learn more about Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, please visit reunionrehabhospital.com/denver.

About Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals is a group of hospitals developed by Reunion IRF, a partnership between America Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings, and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. Reunion Hospital Denver marks the second opening of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals’. Visit reunionrehabilitationhospital.com to see all of our locations and find us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

About America Development & Investments

ADI was founded in 2001 with a primary focus on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, the ADI team has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate across a range of commercial product types including, medical office, mixed-use office and residential, assisted living facilities, athletic clubs, and specialty medical including hospitals. The ADI team has completed more than 80 projects at a value of over $2 Billion. The Company manages all development activities from market analysis to site selection and entitlements, design team coordination, construction management, development, financing, and disposition of properties. For more information, visit www.americadevelopment.com.

