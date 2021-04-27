The Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to show a decremental growth of $ 5.11 million during 2021-2025. The growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897394/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hand sanitizer market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases and the increasing growth in the local production of hand sanitizers. In addition, the increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hand sanitizer market in India analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments.



The hand sanitizer market in India is segmented as below:

By Product

• Gel

• Spray

• Foam

• Wipes



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the significant demand for hand sanitizers in industrial and commercial settings as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Hand sanitizer market sizing in India

• Hand sanitizer market forecast in India

• Hand sanitizer market industry analysis in India



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hand sanitizer market vendors in India that include 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the hand sanitizer market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

