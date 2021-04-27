Marine Power Plant Market to Exhibit 4% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine power plant market is witnessing a continual rise in its revenues. The market growth attributes to rising government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints and accelerate green energy production capacities. Besides, rising numbers of verified marine power plants worldwide that aim to operate cost-efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents offer significant growth opportunities.

Other trends observed in the market are substantial investments by governments and leading marine energy producers & technology providers with the mission to minimize the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean. Moreover, the rising global demand for power and improvements in the power generation segment drives the growth of the market.

The move towards a carbon-neutral future and collaborative efforts between government and industry players to reduce carbon emissions by introducing green floating fuel stations (floating biofuel stations) boost market size. Additionally, increasing demand for onshore wind power generation and wave & tidal power generation escalates market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global marine power plant market is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR during the anticipated period (2020 – 2027). Governments worldwide have made significant progress related to electricity generation to grid as a part of the continued operations program in their tidal energy projects.





Marine Power Plant Market – Segments

The marine power plant market analysis is segmented into propulsion, application, and region. The propulsion segment is sub-segmented into electric and conventional types. The conventional type segment is sub-segmented into internal combustion engine (ICE), gas engine, and steam turbine.

The application segment is sub-segmented into commercial ship and leisure ship, and others. By regions, the market is sub-segmented into the Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Marine Power Plant Market - Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global marine power plant market. The largest market share attributes to the strong presence of marine power plant industries, large consumer base of energy, and developing transportation & logistics sector. Besides, the growing consumption of natural gas and availability of inexpensive labor substantiate the market growth.

Europe holds the second-biggest share in the global marine power plant market. The market growth is driven by growing developments in ocean energy infrastructures and hybrid marine power plants. Additionally, rising investment for the development of commercial-scale marine power plants across the region boosts the market size. The growing demand for uninterrupted power supply boosts the regional market growth.

The North American marine power plant market is growing at a significant rate. The region holds huge demand for nuclear-powered submarines and advanced combat technologies. Factors such as large budgets to improve the technology of battleships and the modernization of naval fleets undertaken by the governments create substantial market demand.





Global Marine Power Plant Market - Competitive Landscape

The market appears highly competitive and fragmented, with many large players forming a competitive landscape. Industry players make considerable investments locally as well as in emerging countries to expand their global footprints and distribution & supply chain networks.

Obtaining strong financial support is the sole strategy of these players to maintain their market positions. Plant operators strive to minimize production costs by adopting cost-effective techniques.

Major Players

Players leading the global marine power plant market include Cummins (US), Caterpillar Inc. (US), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), MAN Energy Solution (Germany), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Finland), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), Hydraulic Marine Systems Inc. (US), Fairbanks Morse (US), Masson Marine (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Samsung Heavy Industries (US), and Mercury Marine (US), among others.





Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

March 12, 2021 ---- Minesto, a leading marine energy developer and Schneider Electric, a leading global player in digital transformations and automation of energy management, announced their collaboration to develop and build ocean energy farms with Minesto's Deep Green technology.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate the commercial roll-out of marine energy to enable the global transition towards net-zero societies, where energy systems such as plannable and renewable energy production are necessary.





