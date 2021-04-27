The Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market is expected to grow by $ 2.12 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207119/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on consumer electronics and home appliances market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for premium appliances, rising changes in the design of home architecture, and growth in government initiatives for electronic products. In addition, increasing demand for premium appliances is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India analysis includes product segment.



The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumer electronics

• Home appliances



This study identifies the adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of energy-efficient consumer electronics and home appliances and growing investment in r&d activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on consumer electronics and home appliances market in India covers the following areas:

• Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India sizing

• Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India forecast

• Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer electronics and home appliances market in India vendors that include AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

