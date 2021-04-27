Nicklaus Children’s Hospital recognized as a NYSS Champion to Promote Participation in Youth Sports

Miami, FL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIAMI – The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is pleased to recognize Nicklaus Children’s Hospital as a National Youth Sports Strategy (NYSS) ChampionSM.

As a NYSS Champion, Nicklaus Children’s has demonstrated its commitment to support safe, fun, inclusive, developmentally appropriate, and accessible youth sports opportunities. Nicklaus Children’s is recognized along with other NYSS Champions on health.gov as part of a growing network of organizations partnering with HHS to improve the youth sports landscape in America.

“We know children who obtain regular physical activity gain important physical and mental health benefits, which are more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains RADM Paul Reed, M.D., Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS. “I’m thrilled to acknowledge the work of the NYSS Champions who are helping to foster a lifelong love of sports and physical activity for our Nation’s youth.”

“We are honored to be recognized nationally for our commitment to keeping young athletes healthy and at the top of their sport. It is our continued goal to ensure children and adolescents have access to the highest quality of care that will support their athletic journey,” said Dr. Craig Spurdle, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The NYSS is a federal roadmap with actionable strategies for youth, adults who interact with youth, organizations, communities, and public policy makers to increase participation in youth sports and improve the youth sports experience. The NYSS vision is that one day all youth will have the opportunity, motivation, and access to play sports — regardless of their race, ethnicity, sex, ability, or ZIP code. NYSS Champions are recognized for working towards achieving this vision.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 475 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

NYSS Champion is a service mark of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Used with permission. Participation by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital does not imply endorsement by HHS/ODPHP.

About the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion

ODPHP plays a vital role in keeping the Nation healthy through Healthy People 2030, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, and other programs, services, and education activities. ODPHP is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more about ODPHP visit health.gov or follow @HealthGov on Twitter.