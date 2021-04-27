Savage’s New Tooele Railport Connects Businesses with Global Markets And Drives Economic Growth in Rural Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a Utah-based, global transportation and logistics company in business for 75 years, has opened Savage Railport – Tooele, UT, a multi-commodity transload facility strategically located to serve Salt Lake City and surrounding markets from nearby Tooele, Utah. Located 40 miles west of Salt Lake City, the railport can safely handle both non-hazardous and hazardous products, and transfer materials from trucks to railcars for delivery across the United States and internationally or from railcars to trucks for deliveries across the Wasatch Front.

“Savage’s new railport in Tooele provides terrific opportunities to connect area businesses with markets across the country and around the world,” said Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. “This infrastructure is important for driving economic development that will benefit families in our community and the region. Rail transportation is a more efficient and environmentally friendly option for moving products long distances, and having a direct rail connection in Tooele City will help alleviate highway congestion from trucks driving to or through Salt Lake City.”

Savage has been providing transload services in Tooele on leased property, while designing and constructing its new railport at 1752 West B Ave., Tooele, UT. The new facility includes 45 railcar spots, warehousing, ground storage, conveyor systems and railcar steaming capabilities, and it provides access to Union Pacific rail lines that connect to markets across North America. Savage operates 50 rail terminals as part of the Savage Transload Network across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including both Customer-owned and Company-owned facilities.

“We’re excited to have our new transload facility in Tooele up and running, and look forward to helping businesses throughout the Salt Lake metropolitan area improve their inbound and outbound supply chains with better access to rail transportation,” said Brad Crist, Savage Energy and Chemical Sector President. “Our focus is on providing safe and reliable service and being a trusted partner for Customers in many industries — including mining, refining, power generation, agriculture and more — for many years to come.”

"Savage's new railport in Tooele is a milestone in Utah's path to becoming not just the crossroads of the west but the crossroads of the world," shared Miles Hansen, president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah. "We are so fortunate to have a global company like Savage headquartered and making investments right here in Utah. The new Savage facility exemplifies how important our rural communities are for our shared global efforts. By utilizing rail to move products in and out of Utah, we reduce traffic congestion and emissions along the Wasatch Front while harnessing the workforce and talent located in Tooele County."

For business opportunities at the Savage Railport – Tooele, UT, contact John Donegan, manager of business development, at johndonegan@savageservices.com or by calling (330) 483-1115.

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and industrial services, with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other industrial services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. Learn more at www.savageservices.com/savage-companies.

