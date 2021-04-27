Fulcrum Partners Honors Roy Imai, Hawaii Business Leader

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, honors Roy Imai for his fifty-seven years of service to the Hawaii business community. Roy has been a Managing Director with Fulcrum Partners since 2012 and a cornerstone of the Honolulu business community since 1968.



Supporting retail and business insurance needs of companies and organizations in Honolulu and across Hawaii, Roy has long been respected and trusted for delivering steadfast and reliable business insurance services. Working first as part of Clark Consulting and later joining the Fulcrum Partners team of executive benefits consultants, Roy expanded his focus to include executive benefits advisory, helping banks and corporations use bank owned life insurance (BOLI) or corporate owned life insurance (COLI) to effectively fund benefits plans for the reward and retention of valued key executives. He has also served family-owned businesses and mid- to large-organizations with estate and succession planning.

Partnering with Roy to serve clients are Andy Hart and Chris Nyland, Senior Vice Presidents Retirement, Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company. Working together, Roy, Andy and Chris have brought creative and effective nonqualified deferred compensation strategies to companies across Hawaii. “It is very important to me, as I step back from daily work,” said Roy, “that my clients understand that their accounts will continue to receive the same focused level of care and attentive service.”

Andy Hart said, “Roy will be missed by his colleagues at Fulcrum Partners, but his retirement is well deserved after a lifetime of service to the Honolulu business community. Chris Nyland and I have been working alongside Roy for many years. We know the Hawaii clients personally and are committed to ensuring that we are there to serve all their deferred compensation and executive benefits needs and goals.”

A native of Hawaii, Roy played college baseball for the Division I, University of Nebraska team. His college years were cut short when he went home to Honolulu to be with his family during his father’s illness. Upon returning to his academic pursuits, Roy studied at the University of Hawaii, and later took specialized business and insurance courses at Cal State Fresno and Purdue University Lafayette. Devoted to his family, his clients and his community, Roy has been an active member of the National Association of Life Underwriters, the Hawaii State Association of Life Underwriters, a past Director of the Life Underwriters Political Action Committee, past Chairman of the Planned Giving Committee for the Hawaii Chapter of American Red Cross and past Director of Punahou Alumni Association.

The entire team at Fulcrum Partners joins in wishing Roy great waves for surfing and plenty of birdies and eagles on the golf course. For everyone at Fulcrum Partners, it has been a privilege to call Roy a friend and colleague.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a leading strategic advisory firm in the U.S. and has consistently led from the front as a workplace ally for 20 years. OneDigital’s ability to converge health, wealth and human resources into a hub of services and business guidance has empowered companies to create workplaces that attract and retain talent while fueling innovation and company growth. As employee healthcare, wellness and workplace benefits continue to shift, companies of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s advisory teams for counsel and its adjacent services, including employee benefits, holistic HR services, retirement and wealth management, employee wellbeing and pharmacy consulting. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 100 offices and 2,400+ business strategists serve the needs of over 60,000 employers across the nation.

OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007, one of only 11 companies to do so. Currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance’s list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, OneDigital’s deep analytic abilities and experienced advisors deliver insights that reduce business risk and improve plan design and performance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com. Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and CapAcuity, LLC. are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

CONTACT:

Steve Broadbent

770.813.0750

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e09f1c0d-61b6-4224-ae10-843178eb3ca1