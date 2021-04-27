World-Renowned Chef Cat Cora to Headline ContentTECH Summit 2021

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute is excited to announce world-renowned chef Cat Cora as the headliner for ContentTECH Summit 2021. Cora will take the virtual stage at the June 8-10, 2021 event, sharing her experiences as a chef, author, restaurateur, television host and lifestyle entrepreneur. She’ll also be cooking up something special for the audience!



The Jackson, Mississippi native trained at the Culinary Institute of America, cooked at two 3-star Michelin restaurants in France and has opened more than 18 restaurants and over 500 pop-ups, highlighting her platform on health, wellness and sustainability. Cora has also authored five books. She made her TV debut in 1999, as co-host of Food Network’s Melting Pot with Rocco Di Spirito. Since then she’s appeared extensively on a number of television shows, most recently as co-host on BRAVO's Around the World in 80 Plates as well as FOX's My Kitchen Rules.

Cora is a culinary trailblazer who holds a series of “firsts” for women in the culinary industry, including in 2005, when she made television history when she became the first-ever female Iron Chef on Food Network’s hit show: Iron Chef America. She also became the first female inducted into The American Academy of Chefs Culinary Hall of Fame.

As if that’s not enough, Cora is also an active philanthropist. She is the President and Founder of Chefs for Humanity, a non-profit dedicated to reducing hunger worldwide and promoting nutrition education. In 2018, Chef Cat Cora launched her Women’s Empowerment Culinary Internship Program to help women succeed in the culinary arts. For her efforts, President Barack Obama awarded her the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award and The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Cat Cora is an exciting addition to the 2021 ContentTECH Summit lineup this year,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “Just looking at her list of achievements, she clearly knows how to create not only great food and experiences that resonate with customers, but she does the same with her content. Using the principles of excellence and consistency, she knows how to develop a loyal audience that is always coming back for more.”

You can read much more about Cat Cora taking the virtual stage at ContentTECH Summit here: http://cmi.media/chefcora

There is still time to register for the 2021 ContentTECH Summit. The all-digital event will be June 8-10. For more information visit: www.Content.TECH

