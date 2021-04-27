Tricida to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter financial results and business progress. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:



Tricida will host its First Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:

Thursday, May 6, 2021



4:30 pm Eastern Time Webcast:



Dial-In:



International:



Conference ID:

IR.Tricida.com



(877) 377-5478



(629) 228-0740



9047649

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Contact:

Jackie Cossmon

Tricida, Inc.

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

IR@Tricida.com

Source: Tricida, Inc.