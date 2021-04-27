LMH Names Veteran Military Spouse as New Area Vice President for Joint Base Lewis-McChord

San Diego, CA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Military Housing (LMH), a partner to the U.S. Army for the construction and management of on-base housing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), announces Shannon Ramos as the new Area Vice President (AVP) for the West Army Region. Mrs. Ramos brings along over 17 years of Public-Private Venture (PPV) experience. As AVP, she will oversee operations for 5,161 military family homes in the greater Tacoma area. Ramos began her Property Management career more than 20 years ago as a conventional property manager in northern California, where she held regional and general management roles to develop and maintain large residential portfolios. As a veteran military spouse, Ramos brings experiences navigating the military community that will undoubtedly serve her well in her role as an AVP.

"Ramos's understanding of the needs of military families, coupled with her dedication to supporting those who serve, makes her an invaluable addition to the LMH team," said Gail Miller, Vice President of Special Projects for LMH.

Ramos shifted her focus to the PPV industry in 2004. Since then, she has worked diligently to establish and maintain strong working relationships with leadership, government partners, and other stakeholders. In her most recent role as Director of Operations with Hunt Companies, she managed the daily operations of a 3,400 military home community in the Puget Sound region. This role included asset management and overseeing a preventative maintenance program. Her direct interaction with general contractors, architects, and construction and development teams helped implement new construction projects focusing on revitalization and design initiatives.

Ramos holds both a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and an Accredited Residential Manager (ARM) designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). In 2016, she served as the co-chair on the Privatized Military Housing Education Committee with the National Apartment Association. From 2013 to 2014, she was a member of the Executive Council of IREM, Chapter 27. Shannon is a certified Defense Property Manager I and II through the Military Privatization Housing Initiative (MPHI).

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the U.S. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

