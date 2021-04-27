English French

Soitec wins two awards for its employee share ownership schemes

Bernin (Grenoble), France, 27 April 2021 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, has received the C&B Trophy from the French Club ORAS for its employee share ownership programs. The trophy follows the Grand Prix awarded to Soitec by the French Federation of Employee Share Ownership (Fédération de l'Actionnariat Salarié, FAS) in the frame of the 16th FAS Grand Prix in February.

The C&B Trophies, created and initiated by ORAS (Observatoire des Rémunérations & Avantages Sociaux), reward companies and their teams for the success of their compensation and employee share ownership schemes and are granted following a set of selection criteria with regards to their relevance, exemplary nature and innovative strength.

Both awards recognize the outstanding success of Soitec's employee shareholding programs, which aim to involve employees in the company's objectives and share the fruits of its growth with them.

Through its various free share and performance share plans in 2018 and 2020 and a co-investment plan in preferred shares proposed in 2019, Soitec not only recognized the special efforts of its employees during the turnaround period of the company and the recent pandemic but, more importantly, engaged with its employees on its economic objectives and its relative stock performance throughout the fiscal years 2019 to 2023. On top, in 2020, Soitec proposed a reserved share offering with a 30% discount and leverage; 71% of the eligible employees (and even 79% in France) subscribed to it.

As a result of these programs, Soitec’s employees could theoretically hold around 4% of the company’s share capital in 2023, provided they meet the presence and performance conditions of these plans and retain all their holdings until that date, bearing in mind that 1.1% of the capital has already been definitively acquired by the employees.

Paul Boudre, Soitec’s CEO, said: "Uniting our forces around our joint ambitions for growth and profitability has been a key driver of our success since 2015. We are therefore particularly appreciative of these awards, which highlight the quality of the employee shareholding schemes we have put in place with the support of our shareholders and our Board of Directors as well as with the strong participation of our employees."

Pascal Lobry, Executive Vice President Human Resources at Soitec, said: "Employee share ownership is part of Soitec's DNA. In recent years, we have offered a wide variety of schemes, all of which have been very successful with our employees, reinforcing their interest and mobilization to meet our challenges in terms of growth, profitability and relative stock performance. The ORAS Trophy and the FAS Grand Prix both confirm our determination to continue to make value sharing a key element and an essential driver of our performance, excellence and innovative strength."

# # #

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,300 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor Relations:



Steve Babureck

+33 6 16 38 56 27

+65 9231 9735

steve.babureck@soitec.com







Media contact:



Markus Payer

+33 7 85 54 90 84

markus.payer-ext@soitec.com







Isabelle Laurent

+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr







Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 66,557,802.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

# # #





Attachment