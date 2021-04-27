English French





Quarterly financial information as of March 31, 2021

IFRS - Regulated information - Not audited

Cegedim: 2021 gets off to an interesting start

Like-for-like Q1 revenues are up 1.0% on 2020.

Like-for-like Q1 revenues are up 4.2% on 2019.

We confidently expect to meet our 2021 business objectives.

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, April 27, 2021, after the market close

Cegedim posted consolidated Q1 2021 revenues of €122.5 million, up 0.8% on a reported basis, and up 1.0% and 4.2% like for like compared with the same periods in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

“The situation remains volatile, uncertainties continue, and we are still feeling the impacts of the health crisis. However, after relatively flat months in January and February, business picked up in March. Compared with the first quarter of 2019, revenues have grown 4.2% like for like, and we are therefore confident in our ability to put in a sound performance this year”.

Laurent Labrune,

Cegedim Deputy Managing Director

Revenue

First quarter Change Q1 2021 / 2020 Change Q1 2021/2019 in € millions 2021 2020 Reported LFL(1) LFL(2) Software & Services 68.8 69.1 (0.4)% (0.1)% +3.0% Flow 21.0 20.4 +3.3% +3.4% +4.3% Data & Marketing 19.9 18.9 +5.6% +5.7% +5.4% BPO 11.7 12.3 (5.2)% (5.2)% +8.0% Corporate and others 1.0 0.9 +21.3% +21.3% +17.2% Cegedim 122.5 121.5 +0.8% +1.0% +4.2%

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates. Scope effects were virtually nil and currency translation had a negative impact of 0.2pp due to the pound sterling.

(2) At constant scope and exchange rates. In 2020, the €1.8 million hit from scope effects, or 1.5pp, was chiefly due to the sale of nearly all the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc in the US in August 2019, which was partly offset by the acquisitions of Cosytec in France in July 2019, and NetEDI in the UK in August 2019.

Analysis of business trends by division

Software & Services

Q1 2021 division revenues came to €68.8 million, virtually stable compared with 2020, and up 3% on 2019 like for like.

Revenues were stable as growth in software businesses was offset by a negative base effect in computerization services for UK doctors— in 2020, the NHS requested specific developments which generated one-off revenues.

In the so-called project business—which mostly concerns the health insurance sector and had been at a standstill for several months—activity picked up again as the Group’s technological advances were rewarded with several large new contracts.

Flow

Q1 2021 division revenues totaled €21.0 million, up 3.4% on 2020 and 4.3% on 2019 like for like.

Process digitization in all sectors grew sharply, boosted by contracts signed in Q4 2020. This growth was partially curbed by:

International activities, with strict lockdowns in both Germany and the UK. However, the business recovery in both these countries bodes well for a return to growth in H2.

Health flows, since French people avoid medical care during periods of Covid-19 restrictions. Data & Marketing



Q1 2021 division revenues came to €19.9 million, up 5.7% on 2020 and 5.4% on 2019 like for like.

Data activities experienced strong growth as a result of the pandemic. The pharmacy advertising business in France continues to recover.

BPO

Q1 2021 division revenues came to €11.7 million, down 5.2% on 2020, and up 8.0% on 2019 like for like.

This business, which includes a large share of outsourced management services for health insurance companies and mutuals, was hard hit as French people delayed or avoided medical care because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Corporate and others

Q1 2021 division revenues came to €1.0 million, up 21.3% on 2020 and 17.2% on 2019 like for like.

Highlights

To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during the first quarter of 2020 that would materially alter the Group’s revenues.

Significant transactions and events post March 31, 202 1

To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no post-closing events or changes that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

Outlook

With Q1 2021 like-for-like(1) revenues up 1.0%, the Group maintains its FY 2021 growth forecasts of about 2% in like-for-like(1) revenue and about 4% in recurring operating income(1).

The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in 2021. And lastly, the group does not provide earnings estimates or forecasts.

Disclaimer

This press release is available in French and in English. In the event of any difference between the two versions, the original French version takes precedence. It was sent to Cegedim’s authorized distributor on April 27, 2021, no earlier than 5:45 pm Paris time.

The figures cited in this press release include guidance on Cegedim's future financial performance targets. This forward-looking information is based on the opinions and assumptions of the Group’s senior management at the time this press release is issued and naturally entails risks and uncertainty. For more information on the risks facing Cegedim, please refer to Chapter 7, “Risk management”, section 7.2, “Risk factors and insurance”, and Chapter 3, “Overview of the financial year”, section 3.6, “Outlook”, of the 2020 Universal Registration Document filled with the AMF on April 16, 2021 under number D.21-0320.







About Cegedim:



Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,300 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of close to €500 million in 2020.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr

And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Annexes

Breakdown of revenue by quarter and division

Year 2021

in € thousands Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Software & services 68.8 68.8 Flow 21.0 21.0 Data & Marketing 19.9 19.9 BPO 11.7 11.7 Corporate and others 1.0 1.0 Consolidated Group revenue 122.5 122.5

Year 2020

in € thousands Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Software & services 69.1 64.4 68.0 75.5 277.2 Flow 20.4 18.0 19.0 22.0 79.4 Data & Marketing 18.9 19.6 19.0 30.3 87.8 BPO 12.3 11.6 12.0 13.0 48.9 Corporate and others 0.9 0.9 1.0 1.0 3.6 Consolidated Group revenue 121.5 114.7 118.9 141.8 496.9

Breakdown of revenue by geographic zone and division as of March 31, 2021

as a % of consolidated revenues France EMEA ex. France Americas Software & services 81.3% 18.6% 0.1% Flow 93.6% 6.4% 0.0% Data & Marketing 97.1% 2.9% 0.0% BPO 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% Corporate and others 99.5% 0.5% 0.0% Cegedim 87.9% 12.0% 0.1%

Breakdown of revenue by currency and division as of March 31, 2021

as a % of consolidated revenues Euro GBP Others Software & services 84.0% 13.9% 2.1% Flow 96.5% 3.5% 0.0% Data & Marketing 97.1% 0.0% 2.9% BPO 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% Corporate and others 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% Cegedim 90.0% 8.4% 1.6%

Q1 2021 Revenue by sector

First quarter in € millions 2021 2020 LFL change Reported chg. Health insurance, HR and e-services 85.2 82.7 +3.1% +3.1% Healthcare professionals 36.2 38.0 (4.0)% (4.6)% Corporate and others 1.0 0.9 +21.3% +21.3% Cegedim 122.5 121.5 +1.0% +0.8%

Sector / division comparison

Q1 2021 in € millions Health insurance, HR and e-services Healthcare professionals Total Software & services 32.6 36.2 68.8 Flow 21.0 0.0 21.0 Data & Marketing 19.9 0.0 19.9 BPO 11.7 0.0 11.7 Corporate and others 0.0 0.0 1.0 Cegedim 85.2 36.2 122.5

