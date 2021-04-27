Kering : Press release - Ginevra Elkann leaves the Board of Kering

English French

April 27, 2021

GINEVRA ELKANN LEAVES THE BOARD OF KERING

As a result of her changing roles within the company Exor, of which she is also a board member, and in order to avoid any potential conflict of interests, Ginevra Elkann has resigned from her position as a member of Kering’s Board of Directors, as of April 27, 2021. Her resignation has been duly noted by the Board.

Speaking for the Board of Directors, François-Henri Pinault warmly thanks Ginevra Elkann for her contribution to the Board’s activities, particularly in the context of the past year.

The Appointments and Governance Committee will consider the question of a possible replacement in the coming weeks.

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

