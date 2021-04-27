KISS PR Client Venture X Coworking Dallas by the Galleria Wins 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards Favorite Coworking Space

Dallas, TX , April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture X Dallas by the Galleria, the best coworking space destination in Dallas, Texas, has won the Favorite Coworking Space award in the recently held 2020 RCA Readers’ Choice Awards. Nadim Ahmed, Venture X Dallas by the Galleria owner, posted on his LinkedIn how grateful he and his team for being recognized as the best coworking space

“Grateful to be voted the Best Coworking Space!! Thank you everyone for the support,” Ahmed shared on his LinkedIn post.





Venture X Dallas by the Galleria is the favorite coworking space voted by most of the readers of ADDISON magazine, the award organizer. They won along with other brands in the business category such as Zoom, Cleaves Family Law, and Holt Lunsford Commercial.

Ahmed and his team also expressed gratitude to their supporters and coworking customers, who are their primary motivation to improve their facilities and services to cater to their changing needs and serve them better.

About Readers’ Choice Awards

The Readers’ Choice Awards is organized by the ADDISON Magazine. Its 2020 edition is the 12th year of the awards and continues to be one of the most popular competitions of the year. The response from their readers year by year is always overwhelming, eager to express their appreciation in more than 60 categories.

The 2020 Readers Choice Awards voting has been independently verified by the independent accounting firm of McElroy and Company PC.

About Venture X Dallas by the Galleria

Venture X Dallas by the Galleria is one of the most successful franchises of Venture X known for their beautifully designed modern coworking space, private office, dedicated and shared desk, virtual office, and meeting/training spaces. They aim to provide a boutique-style professional community that is inspiring, collaborative, and productive.

