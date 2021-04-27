Augustus Labs Announces Acquisition of Evergreen-Sheridan Laboratories

Downers Grove, IL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augustus Labs LLC is pleased to announce their acquisition of Evergreen-Sheridan Laboratories, a medical testing laboratory located in Palos Heights, Illinois. They entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all Evergreen-Sheridan Laboratories LTD’s assets effective May 7, 2021. Ms. Karen Jutzi, founder and President of Evergreen-Sheridan, will join the management team of Augustus Labs LLC.

Eugene Carpino, CEO of Augustus Labs, stated that they are excited about the acquisition and to have the founder of Evergreen-Sheridan Laboratories become a part of their management team.

"Karen has built a highly successful laboratory business, and we are excited to add her to our management team," shared Carpino. "We look forward to providing her patients with the same high-quality services and reliable results that they have received from Karen's team for the past 20 years."

Carpino explained that this acquisition is part of the company’s growth strategy and ongoing commitment to improve their equipment and enhance their testing capacities.

"We continue to make investments in our people and our equipment to differentiate our service offerings and expand our test menus," Carpino said. "The pandemic has reminded us that our providers and patients appreciate our high touch and our responsiveness, and they don't feel like a number."

According to Carpino, acquiring more labs run by competent and service-oriented staff is Augustus Lab's primary ongoing goal.

"We will continue to acquire additional labs with great people and offer great service," Carpino promised.

About Evergreen-Sheridan Laboratories LTD

Established in 1980, Evergreen-Sheridan Laboratories provides high-quality and reliable medical testing to thousands of patients, nursing homes, and assisted living communities. Evergreen-Sheridan delivers a "full service" approach to medical testing and takes great pride in having the best phlebotomists and medical technicians.

About Augustus Labs LLC

Augustus Labs is a full-service high complexity clinical laboratory providing the medical practitioner with the highest quality results. Our staff is comprised of board certified pathologists, licensed medical technologists, phlebotomists, and technicians, who provide a professional environment for “patient centered” services in the following departments: Chemistry, Coagulation, Cytology, Endocrinology, Flow Cytometry, Genotyping, Hematology, Immunohematology, Immunology, Microbiology, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology, Serology, Special Chemistry, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Urinalysis, etc.

Media Contact

Name: Eugene Carpino

Phone: 630-672-8100

Website: augustuslab.com

