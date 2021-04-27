ARIA Cybersecurity to Leverage NVIDIA Morpheus Framework for Cyber Attack Detection Applications

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident detection and response, announced today it will be using the NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity application framework to develop ARIA Software Defined Security (SDS) applications. The Morpheus framework combined with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs provides a powerful platform to support data-intensive applications and provide value-added cybersecurity services to edge cloud and 5G network build-outs. For effective cyber-attack detection and automated remediation, such applications require AI-driven ML processes run against real-time network traffic analytics.



“Our collaboration with NVIDIA helps to solve the most challenging aspects of cybersecurity. We can now deliver cost-effective edge data center solutions that can perform wire-rate data analysis and effective threat detection.” stated Gary Southwell, GM ARIA Cybersecurity. “The Morpheus Cybersecurity Framework works with our ARIA ADR solution to find and then correlate suspicious activities within the network data. Only true attacks are identified and automatically shut down, resulting in minimal damage or data leakage, and all without analyst involvement. The machine learning capabilities within Morpheus give us new opportunities to identify novel cyber threats within the network traffic in addition to what we do today.”

Developers will now be able to take advantage of the network visibility capabilities in ARIA Advanced Detection and Response (ADR) and ARIA Packet Intelligence (PI) and extend them to the edge of the Cloud or services networks without experiencing performance impact. The growing complexity of securing threat surfaces and the need to analyze increasing amounts of data makes these products valuable to OEMs and other service providers in developing distributed services that run at wire rates of up to 100Gb.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

Amy Carey

VP, Marketing

amy.carey@ariacybersecurity.com