Pluribus Netvisor® ONE R6.1 Delivers Innovations in Data Center Fabric Scalability, Services and Automation and Expands Portfolio of Disaggregated Switches

Santa Clara, CA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluribus Networks, the leader in SDN automation and disaggregated networking, today announced the general availability of release 6.1 of its Linux Netvisor® ONE network operating system (OS). Recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas for a second consecutive year in 2021, Pluribus continues to demonstrate architectural innovation at a rapid pace, including feature enhancements that deliver affordable and highly automated data center fabrics for private cloud deployments.

Netvisor ONE 6.1 includes enhancements to the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ that enable Pluribus customers to build bigger, faster fabrics with more services and even simpler operations, and also features the industry’s most flexible and scalable packet broker solution for network monitoring, security monitoring and visibility. R6.1 also further extends the Pluribus switch portfolio with support of multiple new Edgecore switches for 10/40/100 GbE deployments and delivers a highly automated BGP EVPN implementation for brownfield interoperability.

“Whether driven by 5G, edge compute, AI/ML applications or digital transformation, data center operators are all under tremendous pressure to build agile clouds while reducing costs, streamlining efficiencies and increasing application availability and security,” said Kumar Srikantan, Pluribus Networks president and chief executive officer. “As a result, Pluribus is answering customer demand for more flexible, open and scalable solutions that support modern, automated data center network fabrics based on disaggregated network switching via partners such as Dell Technologies and Edgecore, as well as our own Pluribus Freedom Series switches.”

Highlights of Netvisor ONE R6.1 include:

Automated BGP EVPN: Many traditional vendors offer BGP EVPN data center overlay fabrics that can be complex to operate and suffer from scale limitations. With Netvisor ONE R6.1, Pluribus has introduced a highly automated implementation of BGP EVPN that simplifies the deployment and management of overlay fabrics while also increasing scale.

Unprecedented Fabric Scalability: Organizations continue to require distributed multi-site fabrics that can scale across larger centralized data centers, as well as outward across multiple distributed collocation and edge data centers. With R6.1, Pluribus introduces architectural innovations within the Adaptive Cloud Fabric, designed to meet customer demand for 128, 256, 512 or even 1,024 switches in a single unified fabric.

Furthermore, BGP EVPN Fabric Extension provides customers additional scaling options by seamlessly interconnecting multiple Adaptive Cloud Fabrics together and extending services between them.

Flexible Packet Broker Services: Netvisor ONE 6.1 includes the industry’s most flexible and scalable solution for network and security monitoring and visibility. Built on top of Pluribus’ Adaptive Cloud Fabric, this scale-out packet broker architecture can be deployed at a single site or span multiple-geographically disparate sites with full resiliency and load balancing. It includes a “virtual chassis” operations model and no per port licensing to easily scale port capacity, adding switches and sites to match demand and minimize operational complexity.

Support for New Edgecore Switches: With the release of Netvisor ONE 6.1, Pluribus is extending its switch portfolio to support several new Edgecore switches. These new Edgecore switches are “OCP Accepted,” based on the Broadcom Trident 3 series silicon and configurable for 10/25/40/100 GbE interfaces. The AS7726-32X is a 100GbE switch with 6.4 terabit per second (Tbps) of throughput capacity and can be used as a spine or leaf switch. The AS7326-56X and AS5835-54X have a throughput capacity of 4 Tbps and 2.16 Tbps, respectively, with high port counts and are ideally suited for use as data center leaf switches.

Supporting Quotes

“Edgecore’s long-standing partnership with Pluribus Networks continues to grow as we together address the distributed cloud and ongoing demand for disaggregation. Edgecore switches, along with Netvisor ONE 6.1, provide customers with ideal options for best-in-class switch platforms and flexible, scalable fabric functionality.” - George Tchaparian, CEO at Edgecore Networks.

“Developments such as 5G, edge computing, and AI/ML applications are accelerating the pace at which datacenters, of varying sizes, are becoming distributed. While distributed datacenters can provide many benefits, they also entail greater complexity and costs. Consequently, enterprises and service providers are prioritizing investments in modern network infrastructure that leverages intelligent automation to simplify operations. With its controllerless approach to SDN fabrics and its use of disaggregated white-box hardware, Pluribus is responding to the need for simplified operations and cost optimization spanning distributed datacenters.” – Brad Casemore, Research Vice President, Datacenter and Multicloud Networks.

