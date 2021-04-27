Co-founders of Workplace Experience Platform, Lane, Launch Future of Work Podcast and Foresight Report

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-founders of the workplace experience platform, Lane , today launched Work/Place ( www.workplace.show ), a report and podcast series that explore the challenges and opportunities associated with the hybrid office.



“Work/Place is about dedicating time and space to consider where we’re heading and what kind of future we’re building,” says Clinton Robinson, Lane co-founder and CEO. “We need to seriously interrogate the futures of how and where we work, and start having these discussions in public.”

The initiative, a partnership with Toronto-based foresight studio From Later, began with the publication of a 64-page report describing ongoing shifts in the landscape of work. The report provides implications for organizations and offers speculative prompts to help teams navigate changing affordances and tensions, such as the design of organizational time, engineering serendipitous interactions among remote workers, architecting buildings that can sense and adapt, experimenting with dynamic spatial ownership models, and protocols for collective care.

The accompanying podcast series, soon to begin production of its second season, brings the future of work to life, imagining what new practices, rituals, tools, platforms, organizational forms, and environments will actually feel like. Each episode begins by immersing listeners in a short scenario from the future of work, followed by a critical discussion exploring alternative visions of how things might unfold. Hosted by Sydney Allen-Ash, the first season features special guests Radha Mistry , Shaun Stewart , Edward Burtynsky , and Rahaf Harfoush .

"As we think about the long-term futures of work environments, people have to be our number one priority," says Lane co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Kofi Gyekye. “Businesses are collective undertakings, we need to start shifting our mindsets from productivity to ways people can engage in mindful, purposeful activity.”

To read the full report and listen to the podcast visit: www.workplace.show . New episodes of the podcast series will be released weekly on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Clinton Robinson is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Lane.

Kofi Gyekye is a co-founder and the Chief Product Officer at Lane.

Lane is a workplace experience platform designed to transform the workplace into a seamless, connected ecosystem.

From Later is an interdisciplinary foresight studio focused on developing clear-sighted and judicious futures perspectives.