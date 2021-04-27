Dony 60x Reusable Face Mask Expands Distribution Business Collaboration to the US Market (sterilized by E.O. gas)

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dony face mask, a premium community three-ply reusable face mask, has extended invitation distribution business collaboration in the U.S. market (through wholesale/bulk and branded), focus on Texas, New Carolina, Missouri, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Kentucky, Florida, Virginia, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Illinois, Washington, Minnesota, Purr to Rico, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Colorado, Connecticut, Ohio, Arizona, Alabama, Lowa, Georgia, Indiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas.

Dony Mask is a premium reusable face mask from Vietnam. Their certified reusable face mask products give maximum protection against harmful viruses, fungal, and bacteria to enter the mouth and nose as well as give their antibacterial function after 60x washes.

Mr. Henry Pham, the Dony Garment CEO, explained, “We have spent a long period for our 99.9% antibacterial mask development, tests, and production. We are now proud to introduce our clothing face mask to the U.S. market.

Our antibacterial face mask products are certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and ISO 9001:2005, Intertek, Aseptic Inspection, TUV Reach, and the French Ministry of Defense.

It is sterilized with E.O. gas technology before reaching our customers. Therefore, it is safe to use during the pandemic and safe for the environment.”

Mr. Henry Pham, the Dony Garment CEO, said that especially its Dony environmentally friendly premium face mask has better quality than other cloth face mask products in the market: “The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19, and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable,

All of Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.”

Dony Garment recognized that the quality face mask demand is now increasing, especially for medical workers and professionals. They through their quality face masks try to supply the worldwide face mask demand.

And now, Dony Mask is available in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain markets through their exclusive B2B partnerships.

Dony mask distribution partnership is available for businesses and organizations who want to expand their business scopes. With 100.000 to 275.000 pieces produced per day, Dony Garment can produce face masks based on their client requests and requirements.

Dony Mask quality fit for distribution channels: Wholesalers & Distributors, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores - Pharmacies, E-commerce, Hospital & Clinics, Long Term Care Centers, School, Hotels, Food Processing, Manufacturing Factory. The clients can add logos or brands to the masks. This means the face masks are great for merchandise or branding opportunities. Dony Garment representatives said besides protection against viruses and bacteria, the Dony mask is also great for branding purposes, especially for organizations and companies.

COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 3 million people worldwide, and new cases keep growing day by day. The USA is at the top country of the most COVID-19 cases with over 32 million cases. Cleaning hands with hand sanitizer, social distancing, and wearing masks properly are mandatory during the current pandemic.

Key players involved in the global Face Mask Market: SPRO Medical, Makrite, Owens & Minor, Prestige Ameritech, Molnlycke Health, Ansell, Unicharm, Cardinal Health, Japan Vilene, Essity (BSN Medical), Zhende, Winner, Jiangyin Chang-hung, Tamagawa Eizai, Suzhou Sanical, Sinotextiles, Alpha Pro Tech & Irema, Shanghai Dasheng, Kimberly-Clark, BDS, Gerson, Halyard Healthcare, SAS Safety Corp, Honeywell, KOWA, 3M, McKesson, MolnlyckeHealth, CM, DACH, Te Yin, Uvex, Ohlone Press LLC (Vogmask), AirPop, idMASK, Cambridge Mask, Debrief Me Holdings LLC, Moldex-Metric, Teflex Gasket Company Limited.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the need for protective face masks and medical clothing to increase widely. Even, medical workers sometimes experience Personal Protective Equipment shortages, including quality face masks that can protect them from the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. According to the Dony Garment CEO, Dony Garment strives to provide quality face masks and medical clothing for worldwide medical professionals.

“We have many years of experience in manufacturing quality PPE for medical professionals. At Dony Garment, we understand the need for medical workers to adapt to the pandemic. Therefore, we use our expertise and long time experience to produce quality PPE that meets the needs of medical workers globally,” Pham said “We’re proud to be able to support worldwide healthcare systems with our certified and high-quality protective face masks and medical clothing. We fully support our product quality with a full guarantee.”

The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is a leading antibacterial face mask nowadays. It is designed to give maximum protection against airborne viruses, fungi, and bacteria. The Dony clothing mask is washable up to 60 times and reusable. Thus, it is environmentally friendly compared to disposable face masks.

The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask has three layers to filter harmful free radicals, bacteria, fungal, as well as COVID-19 virus. The first layer is a strong and water-resistant layer that effectively prevents the droplets from sticking to the mask and limits the potential for viral transmission. The second layer or middle layer serves as a filter. It filters the air, dust, and other particles entering the mouth and nose. The third layer is the most important part of the Dony mask. It is made of antibacterial material and 100% antibacterial cotton (with nano silver technology). It protects up to 99,9 % of bacteria from entering the body that causes infection and sickness.

Mr. Pham explained that based on the market demand, Dony Garment could produce and manufacture the face mask based on clients’ needs and requirements. Dony Garment ensures that their fabric face mask is suitable for any age as well as comfortable and breathable to wear: “We also know how important it is that a face mask be comfortable. So, we have designed our masks to be able to be worn for the whole day comfortably in any setting imaginable.”

Besides giving maximum protection to its wearer, the Dony mask is also fashionable to wear on any occasion and daily use. It comes in various colors (especially for wholesale/bulk orders, the client can design and determine the color they want). Dony face mask is a unisex face mask and ideal to wear for men and women.

Dony Garment focuses on the B2B face mask market. This means they sell their product as a wholesale or large quantity to their business partner/distributors. Currently, Dony antibacterial face masks have been distributed in many countries in the world through wholesalers and distributors. They include countries such as North America, the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Austria, Greece, Poland, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Portugal, Asia Pacific, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico.

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.





Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment, said his company had been significantly impacted by the pandemic, both in good and bad ways, so they understood what kinds of adversity other firms and people around the world face.

“At a time when the disease is spreading in other countries, we want to contribute more to the international community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have deducted 5 percent of Dony's entire revenue, from apparel to cloth masks, to the community.

About Dony Garments

Dony Garments is a Vietnam-based apparel manufacturer. They have many years of experience in manufacturing workwear, uniforms, casual clothing, PPE and have worldwide distribution networks.

Dony Garment is a B2B company focused on wholesale orders, and currently, the company is expanding cooperation for a distribution partnership in the U.S. market. For more information about Dony Garment and its products, please visit https://garment.dony.vn/.

Media Contact:

Henry Pham - Dony Garment Company

+84985310123

Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Editorial merit of this content is subject to news publisher and its downstream partners. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.











