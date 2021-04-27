English Finnish

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 APRIL 2021 at 19.50 EEST

CORRECTION: Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

Orion corrects the stock exchange release on the composition of the Nomination Committee of the Company published on 27 April at 18.20 EEST. In the original stock exchange release the company incorrectly stated that Erkki Etola and Matti Kavetvuo would be members of the Nomination Committee. In addition, Mikael Silvennoinen was missing from the composition of the Nomination Committee. The correct composition of the Nomination Committee and the corrected release as a whole can be found below:

Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has elected the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

Annika Ekman

Petteri Karttunen

Timo Maasilta

Mikael Silvennoinen

Heikki Westerlund

Jukka Ylppö

Heikki Westerlund was elected Chairman of the Committee.

The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board.

The essentials of the working order of the Nomination Committee and a description of the election process of its members are provided at https://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/board-committees/ , a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group internet website.



