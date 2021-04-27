San Francisco, California, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tizeti CEO Kendall Ananyi knows better than many about WiFi solutions in Africa. As a part of the world that has lagged behind just about everywhere else, many companies are trying to make WiFi a reality. Tizeti is very much at the forefront of developing internet solutions, and they have a chance to play a significant role in opening up the technology to millions.

Limitations have made it challenging for certain parts of Africa to get access to basic internet and WiFi. Ananyi believes that with Tizeti and other companies focusing on cheaper plans, the internet will be more affordable than ever before. It is not all about beating the competition but also providing quality, dependable service for different types of uses.

Business owners, students, and professionals all use the internet for different reasons. Whether it is research or watching videos, certain activities take up more bandwidth and others. Setting up a proper infrastructure that is also affordable for more than just the elite is challenging. With all that being said, companies are pushing each other to deliver resources that will instantly be a major hit.

A focus on solar

There are many limitations for certain parts of Africa, but a lack of reliable power is definitely near the top. Kendall Ananyi’s Tizeti, among other companies, has tried to fight against this issue by coming up with solar-powered wireless towers. These are great for providing consistent internet while also cutting down on cost. It can get pretty expensive to maintain generators working all the time, but most locations can get the proper amount of sun to power through every day.

Creativity is a major part of any company trying to help with affordable internet solutions on the continent. Some countries have it much easier than others, but the focus has been on providing equal opportunities across the continent as much as possible. More developed cities will always have an edge, but providing access to the internet in even the most rural areas can make a huge difference for years to come.

The spread of the internet in Africa

The time is now for businesses to usher in the new era in Africa. There are plenty of countries that are already seeing big changes, such as Ghana and Nigeria. They have always been a bit faster with innovation, and businesses like Tizeti have had a presence there for a while.

The next step is going above and beyond the traditional technological powers on the continent. Providing steady internet solutions can seem like a daunting task, but it is one that many business owners are looking to take on and run with. Kendall Ananyi knows that the potential is outstanding, and it just takes more and more hard work to get to a certain place.



