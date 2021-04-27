Select Community Services’ Kathrina Nguyen Speaks at Community Association Institute Member Benefits Orientation

Chantilly, VA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Select Community Services (SCS) portfolio manager, Kathrina Nguyen, CMCA®, AMS®, recently spoke at a member benefits orientation for the Washington Metropolitan Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

This free member benefits orientation event is for new members or potential new members hoping to learn about the benefits of a CAI membership. Speakers cover a range of topics, including a brief overview of CAI, legislative advocacy, committees, CAI’s monthly magazine, and offered educational, networking, and sponsorship opportunities.

As an event presenter, Ms. Nguyen spoke on the many reasons community association managers join CAI, including access to highly rated industry education, opportunities to achieve professional designations, and the chance to network and build professional relationships with peers.

“We are proud to have had Kathrina represent SCS as a speaker at the member benefits orientation for the Community Associations Institute,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, PCAM®, AMS®, Select Community Services president. “Our team is committed to serving the property management industry beyond our management of client communities. Kathrina’s explanation of the benefits of CAI membership helped educate others on the opportunities for professional and personal growth that come with joining the chapter.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa